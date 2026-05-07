Nelson Mandela Bay schools shut again as storm chaos rolls on

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Chaos unfolded across Nelson Mandela Bay and much of the Eastern Cape as violent storms displaced residents, flooded homes and extended the closure of schools to Friday

Schools will remain closed on Friday as heavy rain continues in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Provincial education department head Sharon Maasdorp sent a letter to principals on Thursday.

Schools were closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

In her letter, Maasdorp said the decision was made in light of the recent weather warning issued by the South African Weather Service and the continued escalation of adverse weather conditions.

“Heavy downpours are anticipated, particularly along the south coast and adjacent interior regions, including Kei Mouth.

“The affected districts include Nelson Mandela Bay, Sarah Baartman and the Buffalo City metro, which has also been affected by persistent rains.

“[We] extend the suspension of classes from Thursday to Friday as they are flagged as high-risk areas.

“In other areas in the province, district directors must assess the situation, prioritise safety, avoid any possible loss of life and ensure that learners, staff members and officials are permitted to go to work only when it is safe to do so.”

She urged schools to prepare contingency plans to recover lost time once conditions improved.

“Please treat this warning with the utmost urgency.

“All measures must be implemented immediately to ensure the safety of our learners and staff and to preserve school infrastructure.”

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