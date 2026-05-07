Plea for flood assistance as Eastern Cape issues evacuation notice

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The situation has gone from bad to worse for thousands of hard-hit Eastern Cape residents as a result of the torrential downpour, with evacuation notices and pleas for assistance flooding in on Thursday.

The downpour in the Eastern Cape has resulted in the Kouga Dam overflowing, prompting an evacuation notice for residents of the Gamtoos Valley.

“The Kouga Dam has exceeded full capacity and is currently at 113%, resulting in a serious flood risk to surrounding communities,” according to a Kouga municipal statement.

“Agricultural farmers are strongly advised to urgently relocate livestock, farming equipment, machinery and vehicles to safer areas to avoid severe flood damage.

“Please avoid all river crossings and flooded roads. Emergency teams remain on high alert and residents are requested to co-operate with all evacuation instructions,” according to the statement.

Residents in the following areas are requested to evacuate:

Kingsway Village

Big Fish

Gamtoos Mouth Resort

Ferry Hotel

All low-lying areas in the Gamtoos Valley

Evacuation shelters have been opened at Katrina Felix Hall in Thornhill as well as the Loerie Community Hall.

Meanwhile, back in Nelson Mandela Bay, more than 2,000 flood victims are currently being accommodated in 25 emergency shelters following severe flooding.

The Gift of the Givers said in a statement that shelters are overcrowded with families, elderly residents, women and children who urgently require basic necessities.

The shelters are in urgent need of the following items:

Long-life milk

Coffee

Tea

Soap

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Nappies

Baby wipes

Toilet paper

Drinking water

Sugar

Cereal

Mattresses.

Drop-off centres for donated items have been set up at the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, Boardwalk Mall and the Engen garage next to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport

“Any donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference to families affected by this disaster.”

The Herald