Three constables die in Kariega domestic shooting

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Three constables were shot dead inside a rented, fenced house in Kariega during the early hours of Thursday

The Nelson Mandela Bay policing fraternity was dealt a triple blow when three constables were shot dead after exchanging gunfire inside a rental home in Kariega in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana named the deceased as constables Riaan van Heerden, 48, of the Gqeberha Flying Squad, Stach Jantjies, 22, from KwaNobuhle, and Cerwynn Williams, 24, based in Kariega.

Gantana said a complaint was received just before 1am of shots fired at a house in Rudman Street, Kariega.

On arrival at the scene, Gantana said they found all three victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

“All three members were declared dead; two at the scene, and the third after being transported to Cuyler Hospital,” Gantana said.

“Preliminary investigations suggest a male constable, who was the former boyfriend of a female constable, forced entry into the residence where she and another male constable were present.

“Witnesses reported hearing shots fired, after which all three members sustained fatal injuries,” she said.

While Gantana said further details around the shooting were still under investigation, police insiders said they believed the motive to be a lover’s quarrel.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the ongoing investigation. No further information will be shared on this case to protect the integrity of the investigation,” Gantana said.

She confirmed that it was Williams who died in hospital.

The homeowners declined to comment.

A resident in the area said the incident had shocked the community as it was a usually quiet and peaceful area.

She said they had been woken up by multiple gunshots.

“We don’t know what happened,” she said.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) Eastern Cape deputy secretary Nokwayintombi Maqina said the news of the death of the constables had been received with profound shock and sadness.

“As Popcru, we extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and loved ones of the deceased members during this painful and traumatic period.

“The loss of any member of the law enforcement community is always devastating, but the death of three officers in one incident makes this tragedy even more painful and emotionally overwhelming for the broader policing fraternity,” Maqina said.

She said the matter was being probed by both the SA Police Service and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

“We believe it is important that the investigative processes be allowed to unfold without speculation or the circulation of unverified information which may further traumatise the affected families and colleagues.

“However, this tragic incident once again highlights the growing psychological, emotional and social pressures confronting many members within the policing environment,” Maqina said.

“Police officers operate daily under highly stressful, dangerous and emotionally draining conditions.

“They are often exposed to trauma, violence, relationship strain, long working hours and enormous psychological burdens.

“In many instances, these pressures remain untreated, not spoken about, or insufficiently addressed.”

She said Popcru consistently raised concerns about the urgent need to strengthen mental health support systems, trauma management programmes, wellness interventions and accessible counselling services within the SAPS environment.

“Far too often, members suffer in silence while carrying the enormous weight of their professional and personal struggles.

“We therefore call for a comprehensive approach towards member wellness, which must go beyond reactive interventions after tragedies have already occurred.

“The institution must invest meaningfully in preventative mental health programmes, confidential counselling support and early intervention systems.

“An organisational culture where members are encouraged to seek help without fear of stigma or victimisation must be created.

“At this stage, our priority remains with the grieving families, colleagues and all affected members.

“Should it emerge that any of the deceased were members of Popcru, the union will provide the necessary organisational support to the families to ensure they do not feel alone during this painful period.

“We further urge the public and social media users to refrain from sharing graphic content, speculation or insensitive commentary surrounding this incident, out of respect for the dignity of the deceased and the emotional wellbeing of their families.

“The loss of life under such tragic circumstances is painful beyond words.”

Nelson Mandela Bay district community police board chair Eddie Alexander sympathised with the families of the deceased.

Kariega Community Policing Forum chair Louis van der Vyver similarly offered their condolences.

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