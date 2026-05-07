VIDEO | Flooding shuts Cuyler Bridge in Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Motorists and residents are urged to avoid crossing the bridge as water levels continue to rise and flow across the roadway, the municipality said in a statement.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has responded to flooding of the Cuyler Bridge in Kariega after heavy rainfall in the area.

Motorists and residents are urged to avoid crossing the bridge as water levels continue to rise and flow across the roadway, the municipality said in a statement.

“Emergency and disaster response teams are monitoring the situation closely to ensure public safety. Residents are encouraged to be cautious, use alternative routes where possible and report emergencies to the relevant municipal authorities.”

The Cuyler Bridge had been damaged during the October 2024 floods, with repairs costing the city R3.8m.

The Herald