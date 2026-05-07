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Walmer community health centre suspends services due to flooding

Facility temporarily closed due, patients redirected to 14th Avenue clinic

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

The Nelson Mandela Bay district health office in Conyngham Road, Parsons Hill, has been closed after staff members tested positive for Covid-19
Walmer Community Health Centre services have been suspended due to stormwater overflow from severe weather in the Eastern Cape. File photo. (EUGENE COETZEE)

Services at the Walmer Community Health Centre have been temporarily suspended following significant flooding caused by persistent heavy rainfall.

Patients requiring health-care services have been advised to go to the Walmer 14th Avenue Clinic.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Camagwini Mavovana said the closure is also the result of a stormwater overflow linked to the severe weather conditions currently affecting parts of the province and Nelson Mandela Bay.

“The flooding rendered sections of the facility inaccessible and unsafe for health-care operations, impacting consulting areas, patient waiting spaces and other critical service points,” she said.

“As a result, the facility will remain closed until Monday to allow for drainage interventions, cleaning, infrastructure assessments and restoration of services.

Communities are urged to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel and support vulnerable individuals during this period

—  Ntandokazi Capa, health MEC

“Employees attached to Gqeberha Community Health Centre have also been temporarily redirected to support operations at the alternative site to ensure continuity of care.”

Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa urged communities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

“These severe weather conditions pose significant health and safety risks, particularly to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, infants and persons with chronic illnesses. Communities are urged to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel and support vulnerable individuals during this period,” Capa said.

The department also cautioned residents about the dangers of hypothermia, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by prolonged exposure to cold temperatures. Symptoms may include excessive shivering, confusion, fatigue, slurred speech and poor coordination.

The Herald

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