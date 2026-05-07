WIN | Special line-up to celebrate moms

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Karin Kortje, left, and Salomé Damon Johansen will be performing in the 'Mother’s with Melody' show at Boardwalk's International Convention Centre on Sunday

The Boardwalk Hotel and Casino has prepared a special line-up this month, featuring a Mother’s Day braai and a soulful live music performance dedicated to honouring mothers and the important women in our lives.

The festivities begin on Sunday May 10, with a Mother’s Day Braai at Kipling’s Brasserie and Bayside Pantry.

Later that afternoon, guests will be treated to Mother’s with Melody at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre, where performers Karin Kortje and Salomé Damon Johansen will deliver a heartfelt musical tribute celebrating mothers, wives and women of influence.

Damon Johansen said the performance carried deep personal meaning, and she was excited to be sharing this special moment with mothers and daughters in Gqeberha.

“This Mother’s Day show is very personal for me, dedicating songs to my son, my wife, my mother and my sisters.

“As a mom myself, I’ve always questioned my abilities as a mother and an entertainer, but thanks to the amazing support of my wife, I’ve been able to balance it.

“There’s no textbook for motherhood, and I really admire women who make it through.

“I want the show to be flamboyant, fun and to celebrate all types of women — and make it memorable,” Damon Johansen said.

Kortje said the audience could expect an emotional and uplifting experience.

“The show is going to be storytelling through music.

“I want to be a support structure for women and children through my craft.

“I have a heart for women and children, and I always want to give back in any way I can.

“I’ve travelled a lot since [being on] Idols, and that has shaped how I give back.

“This show is about creating something people in Gqeberha can relate to and trust, especially women,” Kortje said.

Guests will be welcomed with a cocktail or non-alcoholic sparkling wine before enjoying a multi-course menu.

This year’s Mother’s Day braai is all about elevating a familiar favourite into something truly special.

The organisers will be bringing the spit braai experience to the forefront for the whole family to enjoy together.

Comforting, home-style dishes will be given a more elegant, Boardwalk-style finish.

The Mother’s Day Braai is priced at R350 per person.

Tickets for Mother’s with Melody are available at R195 for general access, R295 for golden seating and R350 for the meet-and-greet experience, offering guests an up-close and personal encounter with the performers.

Boardwalk Hotel and Casino and The Herald are giving away five sets of double tickets for both the braai and the ‘Mother’s with Melody’ musical show on Sunday May 10. Readers can enter by emailing the names of the two performers in the ‘Mother’s with Melody’ show to FemberT@theherald.co.za. Entries close on Friday May 8 at 10am.

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