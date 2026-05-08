AA calls for implementation of tough new auto imports policy

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Automobile Association chief executive Bobby Ramagwede speaks at the Automechanika CEO Breakfast at the Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel on Thursday

The “red tide” of cheap vehicles imported from China will destroy Nelson Mandela Bay’s automotive manufacturing capacity unless firm and urgent corrective steps are taken by the South African authorities.

That was the warning from Automobile Association chief executive Bobby Ramagwede, who was the keynote speaker at an Automechanika CEO Breakfast in Gqeberha on Thursday.

Ramagwede said hard decisions needed to be taken.

“For the embattled consumers in the automotive industry, driven by budget constraints, the red tide is on its way.

“If you introduce cheaper cars, they will buy them.

“But it’s a second wave of colonisation.

“We are sitting here today in what is meant to be the hub of auto manufacturing in this country, and more than 60% of the entry-level vehicles that enter this market are imported.

“If you dial that forward a couple of years, that figure could well become 80% and, should you continue on this trajectory, you will not have a motor manufacturing industry.

“You will wipe the whole thing out.”

He said the government needed to ban the importation of vehicles that required little or no manufacturing or assembly in SA.

“Furthermore, why don’t we subsidise our auto programmes?

“There is no reason why we are not producing NEVs [new electric vehicles] and selling them to the markets that actually demand them.

“There is no reason why South Africans are paying so much for locally produced vehicles.

“Suddenly every vehicle that is flooding in from China at R299,900 could be met and matched by a locally produced vehicle.

“More importantly, it would put us in a position where we could start introducing variety, and consuming our own goods.”

He said with this approach, the SA auto industry would grow, and more South Africans could be employed.

“So there are some fundamental policy and action shifts that must happen if we want to see this province, this city, this country do well at the game of making and distributing cars.”

He said even if policy could be changed and galvanised beyond green and white papers into action, the Bay would be ill placed to capitalise on these improvements.

“Gqeberha lacks reliable water and electricity supply and well-maintained roads.

“There is no ways you can produce the output you need to under those circumstances.”

Ramagwede said the rot had started on another level in the SA auto industry a decade ago when the government sold its crude oil reserves for about $30 a barrel, below market value.

The sale was deemed illegal and in some parts corrupt.

“Unless we start refining our own crude and unless we start building up our reserves, we’re going to be like a piece of paper in the wind as the headwinds keep coming.

“It’s going to be an expensive exercise, but our biggest problem is not our ability to collect revenue.

“We have an expenses management issue.

“If we took one year to remove the maladministration, to cut the extra zero from every tender that passes through a municipality, we could probably buy back those reserves, recommission old refineries, build new ones and put ourselves in a position where if [US president ] Donald [Trump] decides he wants to throw stones at Europe, we could just sit back.”

The Automechanika CEO Breakfast took place at the Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel.

Delegates included representatives from original equipment manufacturers, parts suppliers and other spheres of the industry.

The indaba was hosted by Messe Frankfurt SA, Nedbank and the Coega Development Corporation (CDC).

The infrastructure planning and development executive manager at the CDC, Dr Mpumi Mabula, emphasised the corporation’s goal of strengthening local industry.

Naamsa Automotive Business Council chief economist Dr Paulina Mamogobo touched on the situation where Morocco officially overtook SA as Africa’s largest vehicle producer in 2025.

As recorded by Auto Trader South Africa, this shift, driven by heavy government support and nearshoring to the EU, shattered SA’s century-long continental dominance of the sector.

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