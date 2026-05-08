ConCourt sets aside vote protecting Ramaphosa from Phala Phala impeachment inquiry

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The Constitutional Court has set aside the National Assembly’s vote not to adopt an independent panel report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa had a case to answer regarding a robbery at his Phala Phala game farm.

The National Assembly had also declined to refer the report to the impeachment committee.

The court had three sets of judgments on the case.

Chief justice Mandisa Maya handed down a judgment on Friday.

The court found the parliamentary vote, which protected the president from facing an impeachment committee, was invalid. It found that a parliamentary rule that the National Assembly had relied on to make the vote was inconsistent with the constitution.

The EFF went to the top court in 2024 seeking an order that the National Assembly’s decision not to adopt the panel’s report and refer it to an impeachment committee was irrational.

The case before the court was not a ruling on the scandal itself but a legal challenge to whether parliament had acted correctly in rejecting the report after it was voted down

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) joined the litigation, seeking relief to have the National Assembly’s resolution to not adopt the report set aside.

The parties argued parliament failed in its mandate to hold the executive accountable.

The panel, chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law, which requires any person who holds a position of authority to report the theft of R100,000 or more to the police.

About $580,000 cash is understood to have been stolen from the farm premises.

The president reported the matter to Gen Wally Rhoode, a member of the Presidential Protection Unit, but did not report it directly to the police, saying he did not want to cause panic.

The case before the court was not a ruling on the scandal itself but a legal challenge to whether parliament had acted correctly in rejecting the report after it was voted down.

The constitution stipulates the National Assembly may remove a president from office only on the grounds of:

a serious violation of the constitution or the law;

serious misconduct; or

their inability to perform the functions of office.

Anyone who has been removed from the office of president may not receive any further benefits of that office.

Business Day