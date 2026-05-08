Help offered for Bay flood victims

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A Gift of the Givers team co-ordinates donations at the Engen garage drop-off centre at the Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport in Gqeberha yesterday

The spirit of ubuntu shone in the Eastern Cape after thousands of displaced residents were forced to evacuate their homes over the last two days due to torrential downpours.

However, the situation is far from final as more people seek places of safety, with almost 3,000 flood victims currently being accommodated in 27 emergency shelters across Nelson Mandela Bay alone.

On Thursday morning, Gift of the Givers said that shelters were overcrowded with families, elderly residents, women and children who urgently required basic necessities.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said since their plea for support, they had already received dozens of donations.

“Gift of the Givers is currently delivering emergency aid to the affected families in terms of hot meals, non-perishable food items, blankets, mattresses, hygiene packs and baby care packs,” Sablay said.

“As the numbers are increasing, our teams are working around the clock to ensure everyone has been assisted.”

He said teams had also been despatched to assist in Makhanda, with about 800 people having already been evacuated as well as assisting in the Kouga municipality, in the Hankey and Patensie areas.

“As the rains are coming down, more and more people are going to the shelters to seek safety.

“Our teams will be working throughout the night, and our logistics have been improved by the donation of trucks from Kelston, as well as by Isuzu SA which has given us two 4x4 vehicles.

“Please look out for the donation drop-off points, as after the rain many people will not be able to go back to their homes as they are completely flooded, with items washed away.

“So there is still going to be a huge need for these items.”

The shelters will require ongoing support in the days to come and are in urgent need of the following items:

Long-life milk;

Coffee;

Tea;

Soap;

Toothpaste;

Toothbrushes;

Nappies;

Baby wipes;

Toilet paper;

Drinking water;

Sugar;

Cereal;

Mattresses; and

Blankets.

Drop-off centres for donated items have been set up at the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, Boardwalk Mall and the Engen garage next to the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport.

Isuzu Motors SA deployed an additional two vehicles in support of Gift of the Givers’ ongoing humanitarian relief efforts.

Isuzu corporate affairs executive Nandi Matomela said the deployment included two additional Isuzu D-Max bakkies, bolstering the existing fleet to six bakkies and two Isuzu water tanker trucks fitted with 5,000-litre capacity tanks.

“As a business with deep roots in Nelson Mandela Bay, we recognise the importance of acting decisively in support of communities during times of crisis.

“Through our ongoing partnership with Gift of the Givers and collaboration with local authorities, we are focused on enabling an efficient and co-ordinated response that ensures essential assistance reaches those most affected,” Matomela said.

“Relief efforts are being co-ordinated across 18 designated community shelters established by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

“At these sites, affected residents are receiving warm meals, clean drinking water, toiletries, blankets and hot beverages.”

Individuals and institutions have also stepped up, with independent drop-off centres around the metro including at Clarendon Primary School.

Principal Derryk Jordan said residents of the Friendly City were synonymous with generosity and a sense of community.

“People are for the most part wanting and willing to assist but are unsure as to how,” Jordan said.

“So we decided to set up the drop-off zone because we as schools have a far reach.

“Just within the Clarries family we have access to more than a thousand people.

“And through previous experience in our ‘Make a Difference Campaign’ we have seen the willingness of others to step in and assist.

“We have only just [midday Thursday] sent out the advert so we are anticipating a lot of children to come with donations tomorrow that will most likely be spread among the Mosaic Community Centre in Walmer Township and the MTR Smit Children’s Home that had sent out a plea.”

Government entities including the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and the department of social development have been co-ordinating various relief operations.

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta visited the Lilian Ngoyi Centre in Kwazakhele on Thursday, where some of the families affected by the floods are being accommodated.

“The visit was aimed at checking on the wellbeing of displaced residents, engaging with families on their immediate needs, and offering support while disaster management teams continue working to restore affected homes and communities,” Fanta’s spokesperson, Mphumzi Zuzile, said.

In a statement, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said together with Gift of the Givers, Sassa, the SAPS, EMS, provincial disaster management teams and community stakeholders, they would continue to provide food, blankets, mattresses, healthcare support and emergency humanitarian assistance to displaced residents.

In the Kouga municipality, a donation drop-off centre has been set up at the Humansdorp Fire Station.

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