Missing wheelchair-bound Limpopo teen found dead in shallow grave

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Limpopo police are searching for a missing man after the body of a disabled teen was found in a shallow grave.

The dismembered body of a missing wheelchair-bound woman from Limpopo was discovered in a shallow grave near Polokwane, prompting police to intensify a manhunt.

The body is believed to be that of 18-year-old Anna Ramollo from Rakgoatha village outside Moletlane, who disappeared with her brother, Nakedi Ramollo, 24, on May 1.

Police spokesperson, Col Malesela Ledwaba said the decomposed body was discovered on Wednesday evening in bushes along the R519 road between Zebediela and Polokwane after a farmer alerted authorities.

“The farmer had reportedly been informed by a shepherd who noticed a foul smell while searching for cattle,” said Ledwaba.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a shallow grave covered with freshly cut tree branches. Further investigation led to the recovery of a decomposed female body with severe injuries.

The body was taken to forensic pathology services for a post-mortem examination and formal identification.

Police have opened a murder case at Zebediela police station while investigations into the disappearance of her sibling continue at Moletlane police station.

Police are still searching for Nakedi Ramollo, who they believe may be linked to the incident.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the killing, describing it as “deeply disturbing and heartless”.

“The murder of a vulnerable, wheelchair-bound young woman is shocking and unacceptable. We appeal to communities to come forward with information that may assist police in tracing the suspect. Those responsible for this heinous act will be hunted down and brought to justice,” said Hadebe.

TimesLIVE