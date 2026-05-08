Nelson Mandela Bay dams full but taps empty

While Nelson Mandela Bay’s major supply dams are brim full after the recent rains, hundreds of Gqeberha residents woke up to water disruptions at home on Friday morning.
In a statement the municipality said the Churchill and Loerie water treatment works were out of production due to power-related problems.
As a result of the water deficit in the system, several reservoirs are affected, including Emerald Hill reservoir, which is at 3%; Chelsea Reservoir, at 11%; Greenbushes, at 19%; and all Kwanobuhle reservoirs are almost empty.
The following areas are affected by water disruptions and/or low pressure due to power-related challenges and low levels of reservoirs:
- Walmer Heights
- Greenshields Park
- Fairview
- Walmer Downs
- Newton Park
- Green Acres
- Kwanobuhle
- Kabega
- Rowallan Park
- Hunters Retreat
- Parts of Westering
“The technical team is doing operational adjustments to reduce the impact of water disruptions,” the statement read.
“Residents are asked to use water sparingly to assist the system to recover. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.