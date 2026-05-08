Nelson Mandela Bay dams full but taps empty

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Churchill and Loerie water treatment works have been out of production due to power-related problems.

While Nelson Mandela Bay’s major supply dams are brim full after the recent rains, hundreds of Gqeberha residents woke up to water disruptions at home on Friday morning.

In a statement the municipality said the Churchill and Loerie water treatment works were out of production due to power-related problems.

As a result of the water deficit in the system, several reservoirs are affected, including Emerald Hill reservoir, which is at 3%; ⁠Chelsea Reservoir, at 11%; Greenbushes, at 19%; and all Kwanobuhle reservoirs are almost empty.

The following areas are affected by water disruptions and/or low pressure due to power-related challenges and low levels of reservoirs:

Walmer Heights

⁠Greenshields Park

Fairview

⁠Walmer Downs

⁠Newton Park

⁠Green Acres

⁠Kwanobuhle

Kabega

Rowallan Park

Hunters Retreat

Parts of Westering

“The technical team is doing operational adjustments to reduce the impact of water disruptions,” the statement read.

“Residents are asked to use water sparingly to assist the system to recover. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”