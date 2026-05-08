Residents block N2 as flooding crisis deepens in Plettenberg Bay

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One of the flooded homes in Phase 1 near South Cape College in Plettenberg Bay.

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Residents in Phase 1 near South Cape College in Plettenberg Bay blocked the N2 on Friday, demanding urgent intervention from the Bitou municipality after floodwaters from a nearby dam inundated homes following recent heavy rainfall.

The protest comes after days of severe weather that left parts of the community waterlogged, with residents accusing the municipality of failing to respond adequately to warnings about the overflowing dam.

Community members said they had alerted officials to the risk of flooding as stormwater levels rose, but claimed little had been done.

Among their demands are:

the provision of a vacuum truck to drain the water; and

clear communication on what steps the municipality is taking to resolve the crisis.

Resident Nomvuyo Platjie said frustration in the community had reached breaking point.

“We are told to vacate the area but no-one is telling us where we should go. We need to remove our furniture and ensure we are relocated to a safe place. We are literally watching the water approach our house,” she said.

We are fed up and are now on the N2, calling for the mayor and the municipal manager to address us and bring equipment to drain the water. We cannot continue living like this — Nomvuyo Platjie, resident

Platjie added that several homes had already been flooded and claimed the same dam had previously been linked to the deaths of at least three children in the area.

“We are fed up and are now on the N2, calling for the mayor and the municipal manager to address us and bring equipment to drain the water. We cannot continue living like this.”

Bitou mayor Jessica Kamkam said she had only just been informed of the situation while attending a provincial disaster briefing in George with Western Cape acting premier Ivan Meyer.

She confirmed that acting municipal manager Lungelo Christopher Mapeyi was meeting with the SA National Roads Agency Limited to address the matter.

“This is a crisis in the area. We are working together to find a solution and secure alternative accommodation for affected residents. We understand the hall may not be suitable for everyone, especially as people are concerned about their safety,” Kamkam said.

Meanwhile, in nearby Knysna, ward 3 committee member Luleka Maxathase said the number of displaced residents seeking shelter was steadily increasing.

“At first we only had 15 people. Now the number is up to 25 and we are anticipating that even more people will be coming in,” she said.

Maxathase said homes in the Damsebos area had been severely affected, with some informal structures flooded, RDP houses losing roofs and others damaged by falling trees during strong winds.

Though weather conditions had improved by Friday, she said many residents remained fearful.

“Though the sky is clear today, people are still scared that more is yet to come.”

She said there is an urgent need for food support for those housed in community halls, noting that many had not eaten since the previous evening.

“They last ate [on Thursday] night ... soup brought by the ward councillor and Gift of the Givers. This [Friday] morning people have not eaten.”

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