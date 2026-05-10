BREAKING | Two senior SAPS officials, civilian arrested for alleged illegal metals dealing

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SAPS have confirmed the arrest of two senior officials and a civilian allegedly linked to the illegal dealing and unlawful possession of precious metals. Stock image

SAPS have confirmed the arrest of two senior officials and a civilian allegedly linked to the illegal dealing and unlawful possession of precious metals.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the suspects were arrested by Gauteng counter intelligence operations (GCI-OPS) after an intensive investigation.

“The suspects were arrested after investigations into allegations of illicit precious metals transactions, corruption and related offences,” she said.

“These arrests are part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to dismantle criminal networks involved in the illicit trade of precious minerals and corruption.”

Mathe said the suspects are expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday on charges that may include the unlawful dealing in precious metals, defeating the ends of justice, corruption and contravention of applicable legislation regulating precious metals in South Africa.

This is a developing story

Sowetan