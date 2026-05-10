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Probe pans Tolashe over illegal DG contract

Minister found to be unco-operative and evasive

Lizeka Tandwa

Lizeka Tandwa

Digital Politics Editor

Minister of social development Sisisi Tolashe. File image
Minister of social development Sisisi Tolashe. File image (Freddy Mavunda)

Social development minister Sisisi Tolashe commissioned an investigation into the irregular appointment of her director-general — and then refused to co-operate with it, the Sunday Times can reveal.

A forensic report titled “Flawed from the Start”, compiled by law firm Mketsu & Associates and completed in October 2025, found that Tolashe would not help investigators probing how Fhumulani Netshipale came to be appointed for five years despite the cabinet approving only a one-year term with a possible two-year extension.

Investigators concluded that it was “highly unlikely” Tolashe was unaware that the contract contradicted the cabinet’s decision and “highly unlikely” that her electronic signature was used without her knowledge or approval.

The report repeatedly identifies Tolashe’s silence as central to its findings.

(pkloris)

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