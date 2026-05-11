BREAKING | Feroz Khan and Ebrahim Kadwa released on bail

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MAY 11 2026 Major General Khan ,R, Ebrahim Kadwa and a businessman appearing at Kapton Park Magistrates Court for allegedly interfering in Police Operations.

Head of crime-counter intelligence Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, Gauteng hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa and a civilian have been released on R20,000 bail each.

Khan and Kadwa appeared at the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday along with a Durban-based businessman Tariq Downes.

[Breaking News] Head of crime counter-intelligence Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, Durban businessman Tariq Downes and Gauteng head of Hawks Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa have been released on R20,000 bail. @Sowetan1981 https://t.co/1qDuvUtwEh pic.twitter.com/zhSjGIpjW4 — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) May 11, 2026

The trio were arrested over the weekend and charged with illegal dealing and unlawful possession of precious metals - a case emanating from an incident on May 2021 when Downes was found with precious stones at OR Tambo International Airport. When questioned, Downes allegedly told officials he was on an operation with crime intelligence and was an agent.

It is further alleged that Khan and Kadwa confirmed that Downes was part of the intelligence operation.

The matter has been postponed to July 14 for further investigations.

Sowetan