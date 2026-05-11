Dams are full, but ‘we still need better governance’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Adrian Grobler, from St Francis NSRI, saves a cat from a tree at the Wacky Woods resort near the Gamtoos River

If we want to protect the bountiful new water supply filling Nelson Mandela Bay dams and avoid sliding back into a drought crisis in two years’ time, an improvement in governance is non-negotiable.

That is the word from experienced water engineer and former operations director in the metro water department David Raymer.

His views were echoed by other experts, with some describing the situation as a water management crisis.

The Bay’s predicament forms part of a challenge being grappled with nationally, with the South African Human Rights Commission recently calling for the country’s worsening water crisis to be declared a national disaster.

In Johannesburg, Rand Water has also flagged the issue of ageing infrastructure.

Back in Gqeberha, Raymer said there were multiple ways to improve water supply governance in the city and avoid landing up in the perilous situation which saw the city nearly hitting dry taps in mid-2023 after eight years of drought.

“Water conservation comes down to good governance which, unfortunately, has been failing all over the place in our city,” he said.

“But the current dam levels give us a buffer to get our management practices right and fix a number of problems.

“We just have to use the opportunity.”

He said one of the problems was an inefficient and faulty billing system.

“Many households that should be billed — not indigent households — are not being billed.

“That includes about half the households in Motherwell, for instance.

“The result is the metro is not receiving revenue it should be receiving and directing towards management of the water supply and distribution system.”

He said a study done in 2010 showed 50% of the water reticulation system had reached the end of its life span and needed to be replaced.

“Sixteen years later that figure is likely 70% but the metro is still not tackling that problem because of the cost.

“Yet revenue that should rightfully be coming to the metro is running down the drain.”

Raymer said the free basic water system where the metro gave indigent households eight kilolitres a month — two more than the national average of six kilolitres a month — was a humane and reasonable one.

“But recipients should be made to pay something, however small, otherwise they will naturally not appreciate its value, and they will waste it, as is happening in many cases.

“Because of the way the system is structured at the moment, many free basic water recipients regularly use way over eight kilolitres.

“And then to make matters worse, the metro does not follow up on these transgressors as they deem it too costly.”

Raymer said another governance problem undermining water conservation, which erupted last week, was the failure of the metro to renew its fuel supply contract.

“One of the results of that failure is that a range of field staff including water pipeline inspectors and plumbers have no fuel for their vehicles, so they can’t leave their depots.

“Good leadership would allow us to implement a number of positive measures including reducing water leaks in municipal structures.

“Currently, when you ask many Bay residents about water conservation, the attitude is why should they worry about it when the metro has not got its own house in order.”

He said the removal of groundwater-sapping alien trees from municipal land was an important element of good water governance and the metro had rolled out several programmes on its own and in partnership with the national Working for Water agency.

“However, a vital part of alien tree removal is follow-ups, which are supposed to be done by the owner of the property, and these follow-ups are being neglected.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said it was not yet a time to celebrate.

“Our dams are full — but we still have a water management crisis.

“Over 60% of our water is unaccounted for, including through leaks and poor billing.

“The metro has lost control of its assets including water infrastructure, which is being stripped at will by thieves.

“We need to use this period to make some drastic changes.”

She said through the chamber’s adoption of schools, clinics and water pump stations, and the repair of leaks at these premises, it was trying to lead by example.

“We all need to be fixing the leaks on our own properties and thinking about reusing and recycling water.

“But certainly as far as these municipal properties are concerned, the metro needs to come on board as well.

“Old pipes need to be replaced.

“Security needs to be improved.

“Scrapyards that buy stolen metal must be prosecuted.

“Metal theft often constitutes economic sabotage because of the damage it does to public infrastructure, and penalties need to be drastically increased.”

Trade, industry and competition deputy minister Zuko Godlimpi said his discussions with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber on Friday had focused on how to sort out problems with water and electricity supply, which were crippling the sector.

He said while water leaks were a nationwide issue, the Bay had a positive opportunity to partner with business and tackle the situation head-on.

“My view is because their intention is to partner with government as part of a civil society coalition, we have to encourage that.

“They have access to expertise that can help us resolve some of our problems around water.

“We can’t build an industrial base in Nelson Mandela Bay without security of water and electricity supply.”

Despite their jubilation at the dams being full, many residents in Gqeberha’s western suburbs were without water for large parts of the weekend.

Metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya confirmed the situation and said it was due to the reliance of the water supply system on electricity and pointed to the failure of the power supply because of the heavy rains.

He said electricity was needed to extract water from dams and rivers, operate treatment plants, run pump stations, pump water into reservoirs and distribute water to homes, businesses and public facilities.

The rains had flooded electrical installations, reducing pumping capacity, making repair access difficult, and increasing the mud and debris in extracted water.

This high turbidity slowed down the purification process and though treatment plants continued operating, they were unable to produce water at normal volumes.

Soyaya said while full dams were welcomed, the metro was well aware that water security required continuous infrastructure investment, proactive maintenance, responsible consumption and integrated planning.

He said the municipality was actively tackling leaks and renewing infrastructure where necessary and, on the free basic water concerns, “the focus is on education, awareness, improved monitoring and sustainable demand management interventions”.

He confirmed there were billing and metering challenges in some areas, including parts of Motherwell.

“The municipality is proactively working to improve billing accuracy and revenue management systems to strengthen long-term sustainability.”

On the fuel contract criticism, he said operational constraints were monitored, and critical water inspection and repairs were prioritised to minimise service disruptions.

On alien removal follow-up programmes, Soyaya agreed this was essential to preserve gains made through initial clearing, but did not say it was being done.

“While operational challenges exist, the municipality remains proactive, responsive and fully committed to improving service delivery, protecting water security and strengthening infrastructure resilience across Nelson Mandela Bay.”

Weather Guru Garth Sampson on Friday recalled another extreme rainfall event that occurred 20 years ago on August 2 2006.

“On that fateful day, 128mm was measured, with a total of 192mm being measured over the two-day event.

“The current event has so far recorded a total of more than 200mm, with just short of 128mm being measured on Wednesday in the western suburbs.

“Very coincidental that this figure is so close to the 2006 figure, showing that it is almost a carbon copy.

“Though this fades in comparison to the major floods of 1968 when 468mm was measured on September 1 and again on March 25 1981, when 309mm was measured, it can be considered an extreme event.”

According to the municipal website, before the heavy rains, the overall dam capacity was at 36.11% as of May 6.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald