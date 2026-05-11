Floodwaters cause chaos at Gamtoos resort

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Despatch resident Desiree Coertzen was shocked by the state of her flood-hit holiday home at the Kingsway Resort when she arrived to check on it on Friday

Residents of the Kingsway Resort in the Gamtoos Valley, some of whom woke up to water lapping up against their beds, are picking up the pieces after relentless rains wreaked havoc in the area.

Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman issued an urgent evacuation notice for the valley on Thursday afternoon when the Kouga Dam reached 113% and began overflowing.

However, some residents opted to stay behind, hoping that the water levels would not reach them

But this was not the case, and the deluge battered their homes and washed away some of their belongings.

Redhouse resident Alan Moore said that the last major flood of the Gamtoos River in 1971 did not reach the site where the Kingsway Resort now stood.

“In 1971 this was where the cows sought refuge from the flood, so we hoped that our holiday home would be safe.”

Moore and his wife, Debby, had driven through from Despatch on Friday morning to see if they could get to their beloved weekend spot and waited with emergency crews until the water subsided.

Debby said that the floodgates at their home in Redhouse had thankfully protected their home from the swelling Swartkops River.

“We have had our Kingsway house for about five years, and while it is on the bank of the river it is quite high up so we never worried.

“But now it has broken the banks, we saw the extent of the flooding from the N2 on the way to Jeffreys.”

Once the waters had subsided by late Friday morning, The Herald joined emergency crews at the resort.

On the drive, it was evident the surrounding butternut and mielie fields had been completely destroyed, with several tractors and a forklift sitting in the mud covered in flood debris.

The Gamtoos River in flood caused extensive damage to farmland and communities near the banks of the river (Werner Hills)

Driving into the resort, it was clear that Kingsway had been hit hard with hay bales strewn across the roads, flood debris covering the ground and boats washed up against some of the houses.

Many residents from the Kingsway Resort next to the Gamtoos River returned on Friday to find their homes damaged by the floodwaters (Werner Hills)

There were also pumpkins strewn across the resort, which had been washed down the river from farms in the Gamtoos Valley.

Kariega resident John Killian said that his retired mother lived in the Kingsway Resort permanently, while he and his brother owned holiday homes in the resort.

“My mother recently lost her husband and she is still grieving, and now the inside of her home is completely destroyed.

“There are a number of elderly residents who live here permanently who were evacuated this morning.”

Despatch resident Desiree Coertzen had just arrived at the resort and was devastated at the state of her holiday home.

“When we got here, we saw that our whole house is full of muddy water.

“People said that our house was OK so I was positive that it would be fine, but when I got here, I struggled to open the gate and I saw the house was full of mud.

“It was awful.”

A few houses down, local musician Mario “Plaashond” Lucas was left stunned by the damage caused to the interior of his home.

“My wife and I moved here permanently a year ago. This was our paradise, but not any more.

“We woke up at 1am and the water was almost the height of our bed. We knew we needed to get out immediately.”

“We grabbed all our important documents and my iPad and when we got outside, my Ford Ranger was already deep in the water and it was rising quickly.

“All the residents that were still at Kingsway gathered at the entrance gate of the resort, which was the highest point.

“We made some calls to the NSRI and the SAPS rescue helicopters arrived to assist us.

“We made sure the elderly residents were rescued first, but eventually all of us were airlifted to safety.”

Inside Lucas’s home, a double-door fridge was lying across the living room floor with its contents spilled out into the mud.

Kingsway Resort resident Mario Lucas inspects the damage done by the floodwaters to the sitting room of his family's home (Werner Hills)

The brown water mark was about a metre high on the walls, and the white bedding was turned brown, almost up to the top.

“Luckily no-one got injured and no-one got harmed, but now we have come back to see how bad it is.”

After leaving Lucas’s flooded home, The Herald caught up with the Moores, who had by then reached their home to assess the damage.

A fridge on the veranda was lying on its side, while Alan walked barefoot through the slippery mud.

“I am devastated,” Debby said.

“That couch is heavy as hell, it is a sleeper couch, and somehow the flood moved it.

Alan Moore walks barefoot on Friday through the slippery mud in the family's home at the resort on Friday (Werner Hills)

“After driving through the resort and seeing the damage we were really worried, and I am grateful that the water only reached about a foot deep, so we haven’t lost any furniture which is wonderful given the scale of the flood.”

When asked what the clean-up would entail, Debby laughed and said: “I am thinking I might need a mop.”

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