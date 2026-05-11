Make your dreams come true with a shopping spree at Baywest Mall

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Baywest Mall, in partnership with The Herald, has launched its Win a Shopping Spree Competition, valued at R55,000,00. Shoppers and The Herald readers stand a chance to win one of 10 R5,000 shopping spree vouchers at participating stores. One lucky winner will bag an additional R5,000 bonus spree. Pictured are The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters and Baywest Mall marketing manager Lindsay Davies. The competition ends on Friday, June 26.

New winter woollies, your favourite fragrances, groceries or that homeware item you have been dreaming of.

All this and more will be within your reach if you are one of 10 lucky shoppers to win a R5,000 shopping spree at Baywest Mall.

In celebration of Baywest Mall’s 11th birthday, the Bay’s biggest mall, in partnership with The Herald, is hosting a Win a Shopping Spree Competition worth a whopping R55,000.

The competition — in celebration of 11 years of fashion, food and fun — runs from May 11 to June 26, with the draw taking place on Saturday, June 27, at 9am at the Baywest Mall Food Court.

Shoppers stand a chance to win 10 unique shopping sprees at these participating Baywest Mall stores: @Home, Checkers Hyper, Dis-Chem, Edgars, Jet, Mr Price Home, Pick n Pay, Total Sports, Truworths and Woolworths.

“The shopping sprees will take place over the weekend of June 27 and 28, bringing Baywest Mall’s 11th birthday celebrations to a close,” the mall’s marketing manager, Lindsay Davies, said.

“The selected stores that shoppers stand a chance to win a R5,000 shopping spree in speak to the variety of categories within the mall, which is over and above the mall’s strong entertainment offering.”

From pantry staples to luxury cosmetics, fashionable jackets and new winter bedding, the possibilities on offer are endless.

The 10 winners will be selected during the Shopping Spree Competition draw on June 27.

One winner will then get a bonus opportunity to win an additional R5,000 by drawing a Golden Gift Card, to spend in their store of choice.

All shoppers need to do to enter the Shopping Spree Competition is to spend R250 or more in any store at Baywest Mall (multiple slips are allowed), purchase The Herald, cut out and complete the Shopping Spree Competition entry form and attach their till slip/s to the entry form.

Entries can be dropped off at the entry form boxes at the information desk in Baywest Mall or The Herald offices in Ring Road, Greenacres.

Look out for competition activations in partnership with The Herald taking place over the next few weeks in the mall.

A revamp of Baywest Mall is also nearing completion.

The upgrade includes new entrances designed to welcome shoppers into a reimagined space and a refreshed food court for everyday catch-ups, shared meals and meaningful connection.

“The revamp, which started on April 15 and will conclude in early June, includes convenient hot desks, unlimited free Wi-Fi and pause areas for the ultimate destination shopping experience.

“We’re revamping these key areas within the mall to provide improved comfort, convenience, connection and an overall improved shopper experience,” Davies said.

The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters said The Herald was continually looking for meaningful ways to connect with readers beyond the news pages.

“Partnering with Baywest Mall on the Win a Shopping Spree competition gives us the opportunity to do just that — creating a fun, high-energy experience where our audience can actively engage and stand a chance to win something truly worthwhile.

“It’s about rewarding loyalty, bringing a bit of excitement into everyday life, and giving our readers something to look forward to,” she said.

For more information, contact Lindsay Davies at 041-492-0330/073-905-7669 or lindsay@baywestmall.co.za.

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