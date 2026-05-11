MEC gives Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials stern warning

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The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality could be placed under administration should the current cohort of leadership not turn the tide on poor service delivery and internal issues.

In a leaked five-minute and 43-second-long recording, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams is heard reprimanding municipal officials during a closed meeting on Friday.

Williams said the embattled municipality could be placed under administration.

“Now I can tell you, after this week’s interaction of this municipality in parliament, I told you that this dilly-dallying at some point was going to result in consequences.

“Now as the municipality is interacting with the portfolio committee, the minister himself says ‘I’m tired of this, my team is in Nelson Mandela [Bay], I am recommending [Section] 139.

“Remember, in terms of management of municipalities, [we have] been working with deputy minister [Dickson] Masemola ... but now the minister of Cogta says put this municipality under administration.

“You see, ke, once you are under administration [inaudible] government entity [inaudible] administrator.

“You understand the speaker, the administrator will call you and say ‘these are the decisions that I’ve taken, thank you very much, go home’.

“Your opinions matter less there.”

Williams tells those at the meeting they should imagine the embarrassment of the metro being under 139 administration.

“It talks about capacity to manage and to lead politically in this city.

“So now there is a disaster, we don’t have an acting municipal manager and supply chain matters that have to help us respond ... are piling up without anything happening.”

The situation comes after the National Treasury withheld more than R267m in critical grants for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, with the department warning that years of support and intervention had done nothing to help.

The decision to withhold the grants was made in February.

The move follows repeated warnings from the Treasury over the metro’s persistent underperformance, noncompliance and failure to curb irregular expenditure.

The letter was revealed by parliament’s Cogta portfolio committee chair Zweli Mkhize at a meeting with the city’s leadership on Thursday.

Divisions within the ANC caucus in Nelson Mandela Bay spilt onto the national stage on Wednesday, with mayor Babalwa Lobishe and speaker Eugene Johnson accused of being locked in a “cold war”.

At the heart of the reported standoff between the two is the appointment of an acting municipal manager.

The back-and-forth before the Cogta committee revealed disagreements over council procedure, legality and whether mandates had been followed.

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