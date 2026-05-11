Metro gives go-ahead for burials to commence

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The Motherwell cemetery became waterlogged last week due to flooding

The municipality gave the go-ahead for burials to commence at the weekend, with several funerals having either been postponed or partially performed.

Initially, burials were suspended due to flooding which affected safe operations at certain cemeteries.

On Thursday, municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said that after assessments and improvement in conditions, the municipality decided that it was safe to continue with burial services.

However, by the time the call was made, undertakers had already been forced to make alternative arrangements.

Soyaya said the temporary suspension of burials was implemented purely in the interest of public health, environmental safety and the dignity of the burial process.

“The recent heavy rainfall and flooding have resulted in severe waterlogging across several cemetery sites, creating unsafe and hazardous conditions.

“These include saturated graves, unstable soil conditions, flooding of access routes, compromised grave integrity and risks associated with possible contamination and occupational health exposure for workers, undertakers and grieving families.

“We are, however, glad that the graveyards are safe and open for burials.”

He said some undertakers had suggested that additional pumping interventions could be implemented when the cemeteries were closed.

“It is important to note that pumping water alone does not immediately restore the structural ability and safety of cemetery grounds.

“Technical assessments conducted by municipal officials indicate that the ground in many affected sections remains excessively saturated, posing serious risks of grave collapse, soil displacement and unsafe working conditions.

“The municipality has confirmed through technical assessments that cemeteries are safe, compliant and dignified for affected families.”

As a result, the Forest Hill, North End, Motherwell, Matanzima, Bloemendal, Bethelsdorp, Papenkuil, Kabah, Gerald Smith and Despatch cemeteries were all reopened.

Johannes Fortuin of Fortuin Funeral Home said two families had postponed funerals to next Saturday.

They had a funeral planned at the cemetery in Jacksonville, however, the caretaker said the grounds were in a bad state and would not be able to proceed.

“We have two other funerals where we will only do the house and church service and next week Wednesday, we will lay the deceased to rest.”

Johan Rousseau, from the Funeral Industry Reformed Association (FIRA), blamed the situation on lack of proper control systems and drainage at the cemeteries.

“No-one takes responsibility until we have a situation like this.

“Unfortunately, it happens continuously. We must look at alternative methods to grave burial.”

Uitenhage Funeral Home owner Luyolo Nqakula said they had also performed partial ceremonies at the weekend.

“Yes, we conducted funeral services yesterday [Saturday] but did not make use of the cemetery — after the home and church services, the caskets were taken back to our facility,” he said.

“The burial at the cemetery will take place in the week with the different families.

“The announcement by the municipality did not necessarily affect us negativity, though it was an operational inconvenience owing to circumstances beyond the control of everyone.”

South African Funeral Practitioners’ Association (SAFPA) spokesperson Odwa Duru said the reopening of cemeteries came as a shock to them.

“We were ready for this [last] week to conduct funerals and, of course, we knew there were these heavy rains but we didn’t anticipate it would cause so much damage.

“And, yes, we had a lot of bodies to be buried this Saturday but we took a decision that let the families [have] the funerals ...

“But when it is time to go to cemeteries, we then take the body back to the mortuary and next week conduct the [burial].

“It is a loss to us as we are running businesses. Whenever we keep a body in the fridge it costs us but we can’t charge the families because we understand it is a disaster.”

He said as undertakers they were managing any issues of space.

Maja du Plessis, from the Mosaic Funeral Group, said while they had no burials scheduled for the weekend, the situation would put stress on the funeral home and would also have an emotional and financial impact on the families.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe also expressed her heartfelt sympathy and thanked bereaved families, funeral undertakers and communities for their patience and co-operation during the temporary suspension of burials.

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