Mop-up operations under way on Garden Route after floods

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Cango Wildlife says it is one of the most significant flooding events the facility has experienced in decades

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While the floods that wreaked havoc along the Southern Cape coast last week might have subsided, the effects are still being felt by dozens of Garden Route residents.

Western Cape acting premier Dr Ivan Meyer and acting local government MEC Anroux Marais, along with disaster management role players, provided an update on measures taken to mitigate the impact of the intense weather system.

Meyer said the Garden Route district had been the worst affected, along with parts of the Central Karoo.

A joint operations centre (JOC) has since been activated through the provincial disaster management centre to co-ordinate the response.

“The Western Cape government, together with affected municipalities, disaster management teams, emergency services and humanitarian partners, continues to respond to severe weather impacts,” Meyer said.

He said one person had died.

“Our thoughts are with the family, loved ones and colleagues of Lauren Fredericks, who was a social auxiliary worker at the Western Cape department of social development.

“Our priority during disasters is always to protect lives.

“Ms Fredericks’ death is deeply unfortunate. Our most sincere condolences go to her family, friends and colleagues.”

The region’s wildlife organisations are also rebuilding after the relentless rains.

Cango Wildlife said in a statement that it was one of the most significant flooding events the facility had experienced in decades.

“With conditions worsening, we proactively activated our flood evacuation protocols well before peak flooding occurred.

“Vulnerable animals were relocated to higher ground and safer areas while teams worked around the clock to secure critical spaces across the facility.

“By nightfall [on Wednesday], the [Grobbelaars] river had breached its banks by more than 60m in width and 4.5m in height, with violent surges and debris flowing downstream.

“Water levels overtopped our two-metre perimeter wall, flooding more than half of our property.”

The Garden Route National Park was also affected, with roads eroded and inaccessible in several areas and mudslides and fallen trees blocking access.

Water levels are dropping but remain high in parts of Swartvlei. Recreational activities and hiking trails remain closed.

The Knysna section experienced extreme rainfall of 378mm, resulting in significant infrastructure challenges.

SANparks spokesperson JP Louw said roads, including Komsepad and Kranshoek, remained blocked by fallen trees and required extensive clearing operations.

“Teams are currently clearing large floating debris from the Knysna Estuary.

“Navigational channel markers have also been displaced in the estuary.

“As a precaution, skippers are advised to heed caution when navigating the estuary.”

He said in the Tsitsikamma section, conditions had improved as rainfall and strong winds subsided.

Water levels at the Groot River in Nature’s Valley have dropped, and debris clearing at the bridge is under way.

Nature’s Valley Camp, in the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park, remains closed while teams assess the extent of the damage and continue with mop-up operations.

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