Nigerian army denies reports of civilian deaths after Niger airstrikes

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Nigerian security forces are battling banditry in the northwest and a 17-year Islamist insurgency in the northeast.

Nigeria’s defence headquarters on Monday denied reports of civilian deaths from airstrikes on suspected bandits in the northern Niger state, saying the strikes were intelligence-led and hit only militant targets.

Defence spokesperson Maj-Gen Michael Onoja said drone strikes carried out overnight between May 9 and 10 targeted the villages of Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu and Kuduru in the Shiroro district after intelligence indicated armed gangs, known locally as bandits, were gathering to plan attacks.

The denial came in response to reports in Nigerian media alleging civilian casualties, underscoring longstanding concerns about the impact on local communities of airstrikes in Nigeria’s conflict zones.

Nigerian security forces are battling banditry in the northwest and a 17-year Islamist insurgency in the northeast.

Last month, about 200 people were killed after military jets struck a village market while pursuing Islamist militants in the northeast, local residents told Reuters.

In the latest airstrikes, Onoja said at least 70 suspected bandits were killed in Kusasu alone. Post-strike intelligence showed surviving fighters regrouping, with more than 200 motorcycles moving towards nearby Zango village, he said.

“The strikes were precisely targeted at identified terrorist enclaves and achieved their intended military objectives,” Onoja said, adding residents had relocated to another village before the strikes, limiting the likelihood of civilian presence.

He didn’t say whether civilians were given warning of the strikes.

Onoja said the military has ordered field units to investigate any claims of civilian harm.

Reuters