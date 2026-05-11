REVIEW | Exceptional performances by youngsters in ‘Sophiatown’

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The Junction Avenue Theatre Company brings the story of Sophiatown to life in a powerful and emotionally charged production Pictured, from left, are, Lihlumelo Mfenyana, Odwa Tungela, Joshua Simpson and Sibabalwe Kula.

More than just a school theatre performance, Sophiatown is a vibrant, emotional and deeply thoughtful retelling of one of SA’s most significant cultural histories, brought to life by a talented young cast that manages to balance entertainment with education.

Alexander Road High School is currently showcasing the incredible production of Sophiatown by The Junction Avenue Theatre Company.

Directed by Amber Dawn Burnhams, with musical direction by Dario Broccardo and Grace Njogu, the production immediately impresses with its visual presentation.

From the moment the audience enters the theatre, the stage design creates an immersive atmosphere that captures both the vibrancy and hardship associated with Sophiatown.

The set, lighting and movement all work together seamlessly to establish mood and emotion throughout the production.

The use of lighting deserves particular praise.

Whether capturing the warmth and energy of community life or the darker emotional moments tied to forced removals, the lighting design elevated every scene and added depth to the storytelling.

Combined with a soundtrack filled with rich, fitting musical choices, the production carried a strong emotional rhythm from start to finish.

Musically, the show shines. The vocalists delivered powerful performances throughout, showcasing impressive vocal ability and stage presence.

The singing was not only technically strong but also emotionally resonant, helping audiences connect more deeply with the story being told.

The beautiful rendition of Izinyembezi (our tears) at the end of the second act was especially heartwarming.

Every musical moment felt intentional and carefully curated into the narrative.

While the production is undeniably compelling, the second half emerges as the strongest section of the play.

The first half at times feels lengthy, largely because it focuses heavily on establishing the various characters and storylines.

There is a great deal happening at once, which can occasionally slow down the pacing.

The second half transforms the production from an engaging play into something truly impactful.

Audiences are given a clearer understanding of what Sophiatown represented to the people who lived there, not merely as a location but as a thriving cultural and social community.

The depiction of the forced removals to Meadowlands is handled with sensitivity and emotional maturity, making the story feel heartbreakingly real.

The performances across the cast were exceptional, particularly from the actors portraying Jakes (Sibabalwe Kula), Mingus (Odwa Tungela), Mr Fahfee (Joshua Simpson) and Charlie (Lihlumelo Mfenyana).

Sibabalwe, who also serves as the narrator, plays a vital role in guiding audiences through the story and historical context of Sophiatown.

This narrative approach is one of the production’s greatest strengths because it ensures the play remains educational without feeling like a history lesson.

Even audience members unfamiliar with Sophiatown leave the theatre with both knowledge and curiosity.

Perhaps the most powerful aspect of the production is the fact that this story is told by young performers.

There is something deeply hopeful about watching the younger generation engage so passionately with South African history and storytelling.

It speaks to the continued importance of preserving these narratives and ensuring they are not forgotten.

By the final moments of the production, as the characters scatter in different directions and their fates are revealed through narration, music and lighting, the play reaches an emotional peak that stays with the audience long after the curtain falls.

It is a moving ending to a well-crafted production that deserves recognition for both its artistic quality and historical significance.

The show runs at Percy Walker Hall from May 12-15. Shows start at 7pm. Tickets cost R80 per person via Quicket.

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