Speakers share stories of resilience at Women’s Circle Workshop

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The Women's Circle Workshop took place at the Beach Hotel on Friday with guest speakers Dr Amber Anderson, left, and Gianna Doubell

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Women from across Nelson Mandela Bay recently gathered for a morning of reflection, empowerment and deeply personal storytelling at the latest Women’s Circle Workshop.

The monthly workshop, founded in 2021 and hosted by Michelle Brown of Brown’s PR, has created a space for women to connect, share experiences and encourage one another through conversations centred around growth, leadership and resilience.

Brown said the workshop continued to provide women with a meaningful platform to learn from one another’s lived experiences.

“We’re just a group of women who want to share, uplift, develop and encourage other women.

“That’s why I started the Women’s Circle together with these wonderful ladies on my committee.

“Five years later, we’re still going strong with usually two guest speakers at each workshop and a wonderful turnout of women.

“Even though many women could not attend because of the weather and the destruction caused by the floods, the women who were in the room created such a good vibe and such great energy,” Brown said.

This month’s guest speakers, Amber Anderson and Gianna Doubell, captivated attendees with raw and emotional accounts of overcoming adversity, navigating corporate leadership and rebuilding their lives after personal tragedy.

Anderson reflected on her unconventional career journey, from growing up in humble circumstances and working as a school teacher to eventually serving in executive leadership positions and corporate boardrooms.

“Our house was one room with one double bed and all six of us slept there for 17 years.

“I started my career as a physical science and biology teacher because those were the opportunities available to me at the time.

“Later, while working at the university, I studied further and eventually completed my honours, master’s and doctoral degrees.

“That journey later opened doors into corporate leadership and boardrooms I never imagined I would one day sit in.”

Drawing on 37 years of professional experience, Anderson shared the four principles that guided her through life and business, including focusing on the present moment, remaining grounded in truth and understanding that every decision carries consequences.

“One of the biggest lessons was that faith without works is dead.

“Readiness doesn’t happen before you start something, it comes because you start something.

“I also learnt the importance of focusing on the here and now, because there’s power in what we choose to do today,” she said.

Doubell’s story centred on the devastating loss of her husband and business partner, Clive, who died from cancer just three months after being diagnosed.

At the time, the couple had spent more than two decades building their brick-making machinery company together.

With no succession plan in place, Doubell suddenly found herself leading the business, supporting her children and carrying the responsibility of 35 employees.

“Clive died on a Wednesday morning and by Friday, I had to return to work because wages had to be paid and 35 employees were depending on me.

“I had a son at university, a daughter in school, a bond, an overdraft and a business to keep alive.

“In reality, there was no plan, but I knew I had to keep walking and reassure everyone that we would continue.”

She spoke candidly about the challenges of operating in the male-dominated manufacturing industry at the time, while learning every aspect of the business from the ground up.

“Manufacturing and engineering were very much male-dominated industries at the time and many people assumed I would simply close the business.

“Suppliers thought they could take advantage of me and many men did not like taking instructions from a woman,” she said.

“But every day I learnt more about the factory, the machinery and the business itself, and over time I earned respect by being willing to learn.”