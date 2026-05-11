WATCH | Feroz Khan and Ebrahim Kadwa released on bail

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MAY 11 2026 Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, Ebrahim Kadwa and a businessman appearing at Kapton Park Magistrates Court for allegedly interfering in Police Operations.

Head of crime-counter intelligence Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, Gauteng hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa and a civilian have been released on R20,000 bail each.

Khan and Kadwa appeared at the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday along with a Durban-based businessman Tariq Downes.

The trio were arrested over the weekend and charged with illegal dealing and unlawful possession of precious metals - a case emanating from an incident on May 2021 when Downes was found with precious stones at OR Tambo International Airport. When questioned, Downes allegedly told officials he was on an operation with crime intelligence and was an agent.

[WATCH] Gauteng Head of Hawks Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa and head of crime-counter intelligence Maj-Gen Feroz Khan walk out of Kempton Park magistrate’s court after paying R20,000 bail as ordered by the court.@Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/jQwcgpvQP6 — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) May 11, 2026

It is further alleged that Khan and Kadwa confirmed that Downes was part of the intelligence operation.

The matter has been postponed to July 14 for further investigations.

Sowetan