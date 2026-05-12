Acts announced for the 2026 Spar Kirkwood Wildsfees

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Renowned Afrikaans rapper Early B is among the headline acts at the 2026 Spar Kirkwood Wildsfees.

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The Spar Kirkwood Wildsfees has unveiled its 2026 main stage lineup that is set to enthral festival-goers with one of the event’s most exciting entertainment programmes to date.

Taking place from June 26-28, at Sentraal-Suid Koöperasie (SSK Agriland) in Nqweba, the festival once again brings together its signature mix of agriculture, food, exhibitions and family entertainment, with live music adding a high-energy dimension to the weekend.

According to the statement, the organisers said this year’s main stage programme features a dynamic mix of leading South African artists, crowd favourites and collaborations across all three days.

Friday kicks off the weekend with performances by Jak de Priester, Liezel Pieters, Gerhard Steyn and Juan Boucher, alongside Emo Adams, who will feature in a special surprise collaboration, with more surprises in store by other artists, before the party continues with Early B and Biggy.

Saturday builds on the energy featuring Prop, Brendan Peyper, Dirk van der Westhuizen, Lianie May, Appel and Loufi, together with Dr Victor, Jennifer Zamudio and Nicholis Louw.

Sunday closes the weekend on a more relaxed, family-friendly note with Nadine, a Boere Orkes, Ruhan du Toit, Ray Dylan, Bobby van Jaarsveld and Tamlyn Wessels.

“Setting the tone for what promises to be the ‘Dikste Baljaar’ the Eastern Cape has ever seen. In a notable move for 2026, ticket prices remain unchanged, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to value, with access to live entertainment, exhibitions, stalls and activities included in a single ticket,” the statement read.

“With its unique blend of music, community, agriculture and tourism, the Spar Kirkwood Wildsfees continues to draw visitors from across the country — with 2026 shaping up as one of its most anticipated editions yet.”

Tickets are available from Spar Dagbreek in Nqweba, Westway Tickets online and at the festival gates.

Adult tickets are priced at R250 for Friday and Saturday and R200 for Sunday, with a weekend pass available for R500. Scholar tickets (ages 7-17) are R120 per day or R250 for the weekend, while pensioners qualify for half-price entry on Sunday at the gate.

For more information, visit www.wildsfees.co.za or follow the festival on Facebook.

The programme is subject to change.

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