DA campaigns in Bay against ‘race quota’ jobs

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The DA held a protest against race quotas in Nelson Mandela Bay's northern areas on Monday. Member of the mayoral committee Mkhuseli Jack, who accepted a memorandum on behalf of the mayor, is pictured second from left. He is flanked by DA Eastern Cape chair Yusuf Cassim and the party's Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral candidate, Retief Odendaal. DA Federal Council deputy chair JP Smith is on the right

DA federal deputy chair JP Smith has told supporters in Nelson Mandela Bay that the party will take its fight against discriminatory hiring practices all the way to the Constitutional Court.

Speaking to The Herald on the sidelines of a protest against race quotas by DA supporters outside a municipal depot in Helenvale on Monday, Smith said the party’s challenge of the Employment Equity Amendment Act was founded on the debate about race and a nonracial SA.

“You cannot build a nonracial SA if you continue to anchor Employment Equity and recruitment, selection and procurement measures in municipalities, provinces and nationally on race,” he said.

Smith said the party was still awaiting judgment from the North Gauteng High Court after filing papers on May 6 challenging the constitutionality of the new draft employment equity targets proposed in the act.

The DA has also accused the Nelson Mandela Bay metro of applying racial quotas during its recruitment process.

The municipality says it does not implement unlawful employment practices or “absolute race quotas”.

At the protest, a memorandum was handed over to a representative of Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe.

DA Federal Council deputy chair JP Smith speaks in Helenvale, Gqeberha, at a protest against race quotas on Monday (Werner Hills)

According to the memo, signed by DA MPL Retief Odendaal, thousands of Bay residents have been excluded from job opportunities due to “unfair race quotas in the employment policies” in the metro.

“According to the 2022 Census, of the city’s estimated population, 62.7% are black, 19.2% coloured, 15.7% white and 1.2% Asian/Indian.

“This is a far cry from the estimated population of the province, of which 85.7% are black, 7.6% coloured, 5.6% white and 0.5% Asian/Indian,” the memo reads.

“These statistics make it abundantly clear that this requirement to enforce provincial rather than municipal demographics severely prejudices the employment prospects of specifically coloured, white and Indian people.

“We have submitted two motions to the Nelson Mandela Bay speaker in support of our ongoing fight against unfair and forced race quotas, and demand that they be placed on the agenda for the next council meeting.”

DA Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal addresses the crowd (Werner Hills)

The first motion calls on the municipality to “scrap its current practice of prioritising race and gender targets over merit-based appointments; the second proposes that the city amends its employment policies to make use of municipal demographics for appointments.

Meanwhile, Smith said the party had initiated court proceedings to point out fundamental flaws in the Employment Equity Amendment Act.

“The legislation has a fundamental constitutional flaw violating Section 9 of the constitution.

“Section 15a of the Amendment Act is the blatant violation of that.

“Secondly, that it gives the minister [of employment and labour] too much power.

“The minister has broad discretionary power not guided by standards and that is very dangerous to give an official that much sweeping power to set quotas where the penalties are severe for noncompliance.

“Thirdly, the last three decades of EE as practised by the ANC premised on race as a determining factor of qualifying for jobs have shown that this is not a strategy that will drive economic growth and drive opportunities,” Smith said.

DA members gather at the protest on Monday (Werner Hills)

Bay spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the metro’s recruitment and employment practices were implemented within the framework of the constitution, the Employment Equity Act, applicable labour regulations, collective agreements and approved municipal policies.

“The municipality does not implement unlawful employment practices or absolute race quotas.

“Employment Equity measures are guided by legislative requirements aimed at promoting fairness, redress, inclusion, diversity and equitable representation within the workplace,” Soyaya said.

Like all organs of state, the metro was obligated to align its employment equity plans with national legislative and regulatory prescripts issued by the department of employment and labour.

“These frameworks are intended to address the historical inequalities and structural exclusions created by apartheid while balancing fairness, service delivery needs, skills requirements and organisational sustainability,” he said.

Soyaya said the race quota matter was now subject to legal and constitutional processes and it would be inappropriate for the municipality to pre-empt or speculate on matters before the courts.

DA supporters at Monday's rally (Werner Hills)

He said the metro cautioned against the oversimplification or politicisation of complex labour and constitutional matters in a manner that might create unnecessary divisions among residents, communities and workers.

Employment and labour department spokesperson Tebogo Thejane said it would not comment at this stage.

“Let the legal process take its course.

“Anyone has the right to protest and follow the relevant process within the legal framework,” Thejane said.

The Herald