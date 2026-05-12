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Drama teacher, animal rights activist Linda-Louise Swain dies at 67

Faith Mtwana

Faith Mtwana

Junior Reporter

Passionate animal rights activist and dance instructor Linda-Louise Swain has died. (SUPPLIED)

Story audio is generated using AI

Gqeberha theatre practitioner, drama teacher and passionate animal rights activist Linda-Louise Swain has died.

The former Collegiate Girls’ High School dramatic arts teacher died recently after battling a long illness. She was 67.

Alongside Sharon Rother, she co-founded the Rother Swain Drama Studio in 1991, where she taught speech and drama, musical theatre and performance arts.

Swain was widely respected for her immense contribution to theatre, drama education and youth development, as well as her unwavering love and advocacy for animals.

Swain is survived by her life partner Gary Cooper and her sister Sue.

The Herald

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