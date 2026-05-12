International Nurses’ Day celebrated at St George’s Hospital

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Marking International Nurses Day at Life St George’s Hospital are, from left, registered nurses Aletta Smit, Anmar Visser, Natasha Mocke, Kerri-Leigh Burness and Nosipiwo Mlumbi

As the world marked International Nurses’ Day on Tuesday, Life St George’s Hospital paid tribute to its own and celebrated the critical role they play in the healthcare system.

International Nurses’ Day is observed annually on May 12 and shines a spotlight on the dedication, compassion and expertise of nurses across the globe.

The 2026 theme, “The Power Behind Care”, highlights the important role nurses play throughout every stage of a patient’s healthcare journey.

Chief nurse officer Merle Victor said collaborative care models continued to improve patient outcomes and reinforced the important role nurses played within healthcare teams.

“By working as part of multidisciplinary teams, nurses, doctors and other healthcare professional’s co-ordinate care so patients feel supported, informed and cared for at every stage of their journey.”

Victor said that investing in nurses strengthened the healthcare system as a whole.

“When we invest in and empower nurses, we strengthen the entire system of care.

“Nurses are, without question, the power behind care,” she said.

The hospital said nursing was not only about compassion and bedside care, but also about clinical skill, resilience, adaptability and informed decision-making in increasingly complex healthcare environments.

Nurses worked closely with doctors and multidisciplinary teams to ensure patients received safe, quality care and felt supported throughout treatment and recovery.

The hospital praised its nursing staff for the professionalism and compassion they continued to show patients and their families daily, especially during vulnerable moments of treatment and recovery.

To commemorate the day, the hospital recognised staff members through the group’s Great 100 Nurses Awards programme and also hosted a special celebration in the hospital canteen.

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