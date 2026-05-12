National Arts Festival set to unveil bumper lineup

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Lee-Ché Janecke, known as Litchi HOV, is set to perform at the 52nd National Arts Festival

There is little more than a month to go before one of the continent’s biggest arts festivals returns to Frontier Country for the 52nd edition of the National Arts Festival.

The 10-day festival, which generated in excess of R50m in direct economic spend for Makhanda in 2025, is edging ever closer, with the artist lineup set to be announced on Tuesday and tickets going on sale on May 20.

The 52nd edition of the National Arts Festival (NAF) in Makhanda is set to host 270 performances, exhibitions and productions that will attract more than 2,000 artists and thousands more festival-goers.

NAF artistic director Rucera Seethal said this year’s programme responded to the nexus of creativity and technology, emerging systems and collaborative development.

“We have blurred the lines between audience and artistic and artist to deepen the immersive, offline experience.

“The shift includes creation labs where audience members can work alongside artists, a free conversation stage for public talks and creative fringe collectives establishing ‘hubs’ throughout the town for the full festival.

“The Fringe programme has also been strengthened by a grant from the department of sport, arts and culture’s Mzansi Golden Economy,” Seethal said.

The financial boost from the grant means that Fringe artists would receive professional value through workshops and artist events during the festival.

The festival will also recognise excellence on the Fringe with the Ovation Awards.

The 2026 programme also includes a curated film programme, focused on bold, visionary storytelling.

“The Eastern Cape showcase will spotlight the talent and creative culture of the festival’s home province including craft, dance, music, theatre and jazz as well as the highly popular LitFest (Literature Festival) that brings writers and thinkers into the conversation.

“The EC’s department of sport, recreation, arts and culture is a core sponsor of the annual NAF, with the festival generating R57m in direct economic impact for Makhanda and R131.8m to the Eastern Cape province.

“Expect the usual buzz for the Monument’s daily free Sundowner performances at 5pm and visitors should consider that both weekends will feature major music headliners bookending the festival experience.”

Standard Bank is a long-standing supporter of the NAF and is the title sponsor of the Standard Bank Young Artist Award.

Some of the highlights that should be on everyone’s watchlist are the works of the 2026 Standard Bank Young Artists winners Gabi Motuba (Jazz), Jason Jacobs (Theatre), Lee-Ché Janecke (Dance), Ndumiso Manana (Music) and Bronwyn Katz (Visual Art) who will bring original presentations to the festival as part of their Standard Bank Young Artist platform.

Janecke, known professionally as Litchi HOV, is a Cape Town-born choreographer, creative director and cultural innovator shaping the future of global dance.

As the creative force behind Grammy Award-winning artist Tyla, he helped propel Water into a worldwide dance phenomenon and earned a 2025 MTV VMA nomination for Best Choreography for Push 2 Start.

Jacobs, a storyteller whose work draws from Nama-Khoi indigenous heritage, is set to explore questions of identity, history and community.

Speaking on behalf of Standard Bank, group head of sponsorship Bonga Sebesho said the significance of the recent recipients affirmed their continued support of artists that were shaping the cultural landscape in real time.

“The recipients reflect the depth and diversity of creative practice in SA today, from artists working with memory and language to those transforming global popular culture.

“As Standard Bank, our commitment to the arts is grounded in the belief that artists help us interpret the present while imagining the future and we are proud to support these remarkable voices as they continue to expand the possibilities of their disciplines,” Sebesho said.

NAF chief executive Monica Newton also congratulated the winners of the 2026 Standard Bank Young Artists Awards, adding that this year’s recipients arrived with something to say and the award gave them the platform as well as the momentum to say it louder.

“SA has no shortage of brilliant young artists. What we need is more pathways that actually accelerate their careers and that is exactly what this partnership delivers.

“We are grateful to Standard Bank for their ongoing support which transforms artists’ careers and lives,” Newton said.

The Village Green outdoor food trucks and crafts will also be a family favourite, with a pop-up Playhouse Stage in partnership with The Playhouse Theatre and the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex featuring free performances daily.

Makhanda’s restaurants, coffee shops and bars are also readying themselves for the creative influx and accommodation establishments are already filling up fast, according to festival organisers.

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