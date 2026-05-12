Too late for snakes, but mountain reedbuck, tortoises saved from rain

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Arnold Slabbert, middle, is pictured with Framesby residents Aiden Barnard, left, and Elwin Barnard, holding down the mountain reedbuck, after they captured it in Great West Way, Framesby

Story audio is generated using AI

Snakes, tortoises and a mountain reedbuck featured in a raft of intriguing wildlife dramas emerging from the big rains in the western region of the Eastern Cape last week.

Fourteen dead snakes had been found on Kabeljous Beach, in Jeffreys Bay, Gqeberha-based snake expert Mark Marshall said on Tuesday,

“A 12th puff adder was found this morning but the main lot, including two olive snakes, were found on Sunday after the big rains last week.”

He said the adjacent Kabeljous Estuary has been closed off to the sea for a long period.

“So when the rain forced it open, a massive lot of debris was washed down, carrying these snakes with it.”

He said the snakes would have been in brumation, a dormant state designed to save energy in winter.

“They would have been moving sluggishly enjoying the sun for part of the day and then slithering back into cool spots beneath branches next to the river.

“And then the flood water came down.”

The olive snake is a nocturnal constrictor that feeds on frogs, tadpoles and fish. It is not venomous and is harmless to humans.

The puff adder is a highly venomous, opportunistic snake that feeds on rodents, ground-dwelling birds and other reptiles and amphibians.

Marshall said the debris would have been washed into the sea and then thrown back onto the beach by the big waves.

“The poor snakes would have been bashed around and suffered internal bleeding.

“Others would have drowned as they were trapped below the surface under the debris, unable to get oxygen.

“All the snakes we found were already dead, unfortunately, but the venom in the puff adder stays dangerous for some time, which is why we have been collecting the carcasses.

“We’re also calling on people to be careful, especially with dogs and children, in case we’ve missed any puffies.”

The floods, brumation and urban development were nearly the death of other wild critters in Gqeberha last week but fortunately for them wildlife rescue specialist Arnold Slabbert was at hand.

Slabbert said the suburb of Lorraine, where he stayed, was once a grassland fynbos area with vast wetlands.

“Now it consists of large areas of townhouses and a few open spaces and relic patches of grassland fynbos.

“Into these few green spaces are crammed the last remaining wild creatures and when it floods like it did last week, the runoff turns every open space into a wetland.

“It’s particularly tortoises that suffer at this time of year as they are entering into brumation.

“The fields are flooded and they drown where they sleep or while trying to escape the deluge.”

He said it was with these circumstances in mind that he set out on Friday, May 8, as the rain slackened off, on a tortoise rescue mission.

“I visited the open spaces around Lorraine and sadly found a few parrot-beaks that had unfortunately already drowned.

“But I also also managed to pull out 16 angulates and three live parrot-beaks.”

He said after liaising with Kragga Kamma Game Park co-owner Mike Cantor, he and assistant Jaci Neale-Shutte released them safely there on high ground.

The rains also played a part in the drama last week where a mountain reedbuck was rescued in Framesby.

Slabbert said on May 5, the first day of the big rains, he received a call from a woman about a buck she had spotted near the Fernglen bowling club.

A recce turned up nothing but one of his employees then arrived late after having walked because he missed the bus, and he reported seeing a mountain reedbuck in the same area.

“He knows his species, so I now knew what we were looking for.”

He said the mountain reedbuck was indigenous to the area and enjoyed the grassy fynbos sections of the valley.

“It’s in fact the only buck species that still occurs in reasonable numbers in the Baakens because it kicks the poacher dogs to shreds and they stay away from it.”

He said despite this, the wet weather typically saw an increase in dog poaching activity.

“The reason is the buck are more vulnerable in these conditions and the poachers know it.

“This mountain reedbuck was definitely being pursued by dogs. He ran out the valley and crossed the freeway the night before.”

Slabbert said it was after dark that evening and the rain was bucketing down when he got a call from a Framesby resident pinpointing where the buck was.

“Jaci and I and a group of residents went out and tried to get him, but he gave us the slip again and again.

“Eventually after 2½ hours we got a net across Great West Way and managed to capture him.

“We got him loaded and released him safely into the Baakens at the bottom of Fernglen; then, soaked but satisfied, we all went home.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald