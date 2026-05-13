DA won’t bow to pressure to save Ramaphosa, says Hill-Lewis

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DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has insisted that his party cannot be expected to shield President Cyril Ramaphosa from the Phala Phala controversy.

He said the party would not bow to external pressure, even if its refusal meant the collapse of the government of national unity (GNU), in which the DA is the ANC’s biggest partner.

The newly elected leader said accountability, at a parliamentary and constitutional level, was non-negotiable.

“That is much more important to me than political convenience; it is much more important than the survival of this government or this president.

“It’s about establishing the values that are going to make our country successful or not for our children’s generation.”

He told the Sunday Times that the Phala Phala issue was a test of the DA’s resolve.

“Our anchor is [that] if we become part of a government that sweeps wrongdoing under the carpet, then we are no better than that which we are trying to replace.

“I can’t be a part of that.”

Hill-Lewis maintained that the DA’s mission should surpass the Phala Phala political storm.

“I want to explain that what we are trying to do is to build for the country something that is long-term and for the future of our country.

“It’s not for now, it’s not for the GNU, and it’s not for us; it’s bigger than us.

“If we think about what kind of country it is that we want SA to be, we know that it’ll only be successful in the long term if we build it on the basis of values ...”

Hill-Lewis said it did not take him long to decide on his stance following the Constitutional Court ruling.

“For me, the response to the judgment was easy; it didn’t take me more than a few seconds to think about it.

“What do we have to do to re-establish integrity, accountability and ethics in the state? That’s what we must do.”

Hill-Lewis vowed to reject all advances made to solicit the DA’s support in a bid to shield Ramaphosa.

“We will say no, that’s it. We have to re-establish truth and integrity.

“If there is nothing to worry about, then there is no need for any concern.”

However, he did say that his party would not capitalise on the situation.

“We are not going to be vindictive and impeach the president to put a knife in his back.

“That’s not us; that’s not our game.

“We want the truth, and if the truth shows that he has done nothing wrong, then he has nothing to worry about.

“If it shows criminality, then the values are much more important than the person or the president.”

Hill-Lewis said he had received telephone calls seeking to engage him on the DA’s next move over the Phala Phala issue.

“I am not going to get into individual names, but I will say that people who I know in the ANC have called me this weekend.

“Some of them are old friends from varsity days, some of them are current leadership and others as well.

“They haven’t quite been explicit, but the hint and suggestion is that we must protect the GNU and the survival of the government.”

These requests fell on deaf ears as Hill-Lewis insisted that the DA’s principles came first.

“We are committed and would really like for the GNU to succeed, but not at any cost.

“We will not turn a blind eye to corruption and criminality; we will never do that.”

Hill-Lewis alluded to the fact that businesspeople had forwarded requests for his buy-in.

“One of them even said explicitly that maybe the president did something bad but we might get someone worse, like Paul Mashatile.”

Despite the drama, Hill-Lewis said he was settling in well in his new role of steering the DA ship.

“It’s been a very busy three weeks with lots to sort out.

“In those three weeks, we’ve dealt with a big storm in Cape Town and a political storm breaking across SA.

“It’s never boring, never a dull moment; it’s still wonderful and exciting.” — TimesLIVE