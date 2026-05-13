DJ Warra overcomes hurdles to help community through music

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Lwandile Tooring, popularly known as DJ Warra, hopes to acquire Pioneer CDJ equipment, which he said will significantly improve his ability to work and teach. Stock photo.

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Kariega DJ and community mentor Lwandile Tooring, popularly known as DJ Warra, is using music not only as a passion but as a platform to uplift young people in his community, despite living with multiple challenges.

Born partially sighted, Tooring said his eyesight had progressively worsened over the years, making both daily life and his work as a DJ increasingly difficult, particularly in cold, rainy, or low-light conditions.

At the age of nine, he also lost his arm following a playground accident and underwent an amputation as a life-saving measure.

Kariega DJ and community mentor DJ Warra is partially blind and lost his arm in a childhood accident. (SUPPLIED)

Reflecting on his journey, Tooring said the challenges had a profound emotional impact on his childhood.

“This had a devastating impact on me as a young person. There were many times when I did not think I could get anywhere in life. Losing my arm and dealing with my eyesight challenges affected me deeply. But I did not allow my impediment to limit my possibilities,” said Tooring.

Tooring said his passion for music began at a young age, shaped by his love for radio and listening to DJs such as DJ Fresh. He said music also played an important role in helping him cope after losing his arm.

“I’ve always loved music. I grew up listening to the radio, especially people like DJ Fresh and others who were making music that inspired me. It helped me a lot with coping after losing my arm.

“I started DJing at the age of 12. I was always really fascinated with music and how the beats sounded.”

Despite these challenges, Tooring said he remained determined to build a future through music while empowering others along the way.

Those who know me see me as a pillar of the community. I have dedicated my life to making music and helping young people. We have inspired the youth to participate in their traditional festivities. We have given many young people a chance to exercise their dreams — DJ Warra

His passion led him to establish Next Level Music, a community initiative focused on mentoring and developing young people through music and creative arts. For more than a decade, he has trained aspiring artists in skills such as recording, mixing, beatmaking, graphic design and video editing.

The initiative has also extended beyond the studio, hosting events at schools and community halls, organising annual community braais and encouraging young people to take part in cultural celebrations such as Heritage Day.

“Those who know me see me as a pillar of the community. I have dedicated my life to making music and helping young people. We have inspired the youth to participate in their traditional festivities. We have given many young people a chance to exercise their dreams.”

Tooring hopes to acquire Pioneer CDJ equipment, which he says will significantly improve his ability to work and teach.

“My eyesight is a big disadvantage as a DJ. Having my own CDJ would enable me to practise my sets at home. I would be able to deliver the same quality of DJing wherever I perform. It would also help me to continue teaching and supporting others.”

He added that owning the equipment would allow him to continue training and mentoring upcoming DJs in the community.

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