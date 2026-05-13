From Port Alfred to Mathitipipi? Nah, they’re just taking the Mickey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Port Alfred’s iconic Nico Malan bridge spanning the Kowie River. Tourism and business leaders fear name changes on the Sunshine Coast could scupper years of building the local brand

Story audio is generated using AI

A hoax name change circulated via a fake, AI-generated newspaper article for Port Alfred has gone viral, providing some comic relief, while also exposing the tension generated by a renaming wrangle in the Sunshine Coast town.

The drama started on Friday last week when what appeared to be a press cutting popped up on social media, quoting the sport, arts and culture minister saying he had approved the renaming of Port Alfred to Chief Elias Mathitipipi Village.

The article said Mathitipipi was a former anti-apartheid struggle stalwart, and quoted minister Gayton Mackenzie as saying the renaming was “part of our commitment to decolonise our towns and cities and honour the contributions of our liberation heroes”.

It declared that signage, documentation and municipal records would be updated, that the Ndlambe municipality welcomed the decision and “public consultation on the implementation process” would begin in June.

The story sparked a rash of jokes as well as less jovial remarks on name changing linked to history, identity, priorities, procedure and branding.

Underpinning the response is the official proposal by the Eastern Cape Geographical Names Council and its national body to change Port Alfred to iCawa or iCoyi.

Amid the flurry of “pipi” jokes, the Ndlambe municipality poured cold water on the article.

“Ndlambe municipality would like to distance itself from the fake news currently circulating regarding the alleged change of the town’s name,” it said in a statement.

“Members of the public are advised that the matter relating to the town’s name change is currently before the court, and therefore no official decision has been communicated to the municipality.

“Residents and stakeholders are urged to refrain from sharing unverified information and to rely only on official municipal communication platforms for accurate and credible updates.”

Businessman Ed Gutsche, who has been leading the opposition to the actual name change, said on Wednesday that the Elias Mathitipipi Village article was nonsense.

“It was put together with AI [artificial intelligence] by a bunch of young locals who wanted to scare their parents.

“Unfortunately, it got shared countless times on social media, so it caused quite an uproar.

“But it is an absolute hoax, and there is no proposal for a name change to Chief Elias Mathitipipi.”

He said the Port Alfred Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association (Parra) was engaging with the public and the authorities regarding the official proposed renaming of the town.

“Parra opposes the name change on the grounds that it does not reflect the will of the majority of residents, that the consultation process has been inadequate and insufficiently transparent, and that scarce municipal resources should be prioritised toward urgent service delivery challenges rather than administrative rebranding.

“Parra argues that Port Alfred’s name forms part of the town’s historical identity, tourism brand and economic positioning, and any proposed change should only proceed after meaningful, properly conducted public participation and clear evidence of broad community support.”

Port Alfred was named in 1860 to honour Prince Alfred, the second son of Queen Victoria, who was the first member of the British royal family to visit SA.

“Parra, together with the Keep Port Alfred Association, has launched a constitutional challenge in this regard, and the case is due to come before the Makhanda high court on November 4.”

Gutsche said the case was about far more than the name of one town.

“It is about the right of every community in SA to transparent, lawful and respectful public participation when government makes decisions that touch identity, history and place.

“A ruling in this matter will set a precedent for how the geographical renaming processes must be conducted across the country.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald