Hindu religious group reports Ngizwe Mchunu to HRC for ‘racist, inflammatory rant’

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Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Brian Mchunu is in hot water over recent comments. File picture:

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The South African Hindu Dharma Sabha, a national religious and cultural organisation, has lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission against podcast host Ngizwe Mchunu.

In a letter addressed to the commission, the organisation’s president Ram Maharaj accused Mchunu of delivering a “rabid racist rant” during an episode of the Bhinca Nation podcast.

“The ceasing of [the release] of the interview or a disingenuous apology will not suffice, as it would be excessively disproportionate to the magnitude and gravity of the premeditated crime committed,” Maharaj said.

The organisation said Mchunu used “vitriolic, derogatory and inflammatory” language that represents a prima facie case of unfair racial discrimination and violates the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act.

“Mchunu’s inflammatory, insidious, divisive and dangerous word usage bears the potential of igniting anti-Indian sentiment and provoking racial tensions. Moreover, his callous and crass comments may be construed as inciting hatred and violence, victimising Indians.

“Mchunu’s heinous conduct manifests his intent to hurt, humiliate and harm the Indian community. His prejudicial and poisonous referencing is further deeply demeaning and invasive of the inherent human dignity of members of the Indian community.”

Maharaj said the attack impairs the community’s sense of belonging. He pointed to the historic contribution of Indians in the struggle against draconian laws, specifically noting the founding of the Natal Indian Congress on August 22 1894. “To distort or deny this legacy is to deny truth itself,” he said.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation joined the outcry, condemning the “racist, xenophobic, tribalistic and misogynistic” remarks made by Mchunu and his co-hosts.

“This is dangerous, hate-driven rhetoric that places communities at risk and undermines South Africa’s constitutional values,” the foundation stated.

“Dehumanising language has no place in a democracy founded on equality, dignity and nonracialism.”

The foundation emphasised that freedom of expression does not protect the incitement of harm, urging podcasters to stop disguising prejudice as “humour”, “commentary” or “political expression”.

The foundation expressed concern that the individuals involved had previously faced complaints before the SAHRC, calling for a firmer response to repeat offenders.

“Repeat conduct of this nature requires a firmer and more urgent response. Accountability must be meaningful, consistent and visible.”

The foundation warned against using specific races as scapegoats for the country’s socioeconomic struggles. It argued that such grievances should be addressed through lawful processes, not through hate speech.

“Blanket accusations against racial or ethnic groups deepen prejudice, inflame tensions and increase the risk of violence. South Africa needs leadership that lowers the temperature, not content designed to provoke outrage and division,” it said.