Linda-Louise Swain remembered for her ‘compassion and ability to inspire those around her’

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Gqeberha theatre practitioner, drama teacher and passionate animal rights activist Linda-Louise Swain has died after a short illness. She was 67.

The former Collegiate Girls’ High School dramatic arts teacher is survived by her life partner, Gary Cooper, and sister Sue.

Alongside Sharon Rother, Swain co-founded the Rother Swain Drama Studio in 1991, where she taught speech and drama, musical theatre and performance arts.

Through decades of teaching and mentorship, she became widely respected for her contribution to theatre, drama education and youth development, as well as her unwavering dedication to animal welfare.

At the Rother Swain Drama Studio, she helped shape young performers by building confidence, discipline and creativity through stage work and storytelling.

Co-performer and long-time friend Brett Adkins reflected on Swain’s life as one defined by compassion and the ability to inspire those around her.

“Having been a close friend and stage collaborator of this dynamo of the theatre for over 40 years and witnessed her tireless efforts as a champion of animals in distress, she was an example to all of us as to what kindness and compassion exists in each of us but is so often not acted upon.

“She showed us how to do this through her actions every day.

“She exemplified what we should all aspire to be: humans with heart.

“The most smallest and sweetest but generous and gentle giant has fallen.

“Those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her — long or short — will never forget her joie de vivre and ability to love and inspire all of us,” Adkins said.

Swain’s work extended far beyond the classroom and rehearsal space as she was deeply involved in community theatre and outreach projects, often using drama as a tool for empathy and awareness.

She also played a prominent role in local theatre circles through productions and festivals that contributed to Gqeberha’s strong performing arts culture.

In April, members of the community gathered to host a tribute show in her honour, celebrating her life and decades of contribution to the arts.

Known for her love of the rain, many close to her found it fitting that it poured on the day of the tribute show, and again on the day she passed away.

Long-time friend and colleague Gael Nicholls, who first met Swain more than 47 years ago, also paid tribute to her life and legacy in theatre and animal welfare.

“I first met Linda-Louise over 47 years ago, on the beach while she was filming.

“Mike (Gael’s husband) and I went on to do many shows together at Pemads, the Opera House, the Shakespearean Festival, Leo’s Barneys shows, and in later years, fundraising for the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL).

“She was the most giving person, a compassionate soul, and an inspirational friend.

“Her talent as an actress, a much-admired teacher, passionate animal activist and writer was well known to many of us.

“She will be missed every day and our planet has lost one of its greatest friends, as have we.

“The impact she had on everything she touched will be with us all forever,” Nicholls said.

Swain’s passion for animals was equally central to her life’s work.

She was closely associated with the Animal Anti-Cruelty League, combining her love for performance with advocacy and fundraising efforts for animal welfare.

AACL inspector Beverley Rademeyer remembered Swain as a hands-on fieldworker whose warmth for both animals and people left a lasting impression on every outreach project she joined.

“She joined Patsy Wagner on many fieldwork excursions where she met all the different funny characters in the northern areas and would come back laughing and sharing the funny stories of her interactions with people.

“She not only had concerns, passion, empathy for animals but for humans too.

“She was my ‘partner in crime’ with my crazy ideas and outreach projects.

“Our first field spayathon was in Missionvale, and Linda was running around like a headless chicken trying to keep vets happy and make sure everything was smooth sailing.

“She leaves a void and giant shoes to fill,” Rademeyer said.

Legal adviser and AACL fieldworker Karien van Schalkwyk recalled one outreach intervention that captured Swain’s determination and compassion.

“We once dealt with a very sad case of a lady who owned two cats, who were well looked after under the circumstances they were kept in.

“Sadly, she was intellectually impaired and unable to care for herself.

“Her flatlet was infested with dirt, cockroaches and other insects.

“Linda planned a cleaning day where we would clean her flat until we could get her in a care facility.

“I will never forget how Linda giggled and laughed while cockroaches were crawling and falling on her inside the flat, even in her underwear.

“She kept cleaning and shoving them off her, as if everything was normal, giggling.

“It is just how she was — her compassion and get-it-done attitude just inspired those around her with a positive attitude, even in otherwise sad situations,” Van Schalkwyk said.

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