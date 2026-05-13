Media giant Maria McCloy dies at 50 after heart failure

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Beloved DJ, publicist and fashion designer Maria McCloy has died at age 50.

According to a statement released by her family, McCloy died on Tuesday night in a Johannesburg hospital after heart failure.

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of our beloved sister and media industry giant, Maria McCloy (50),” the family wrote in a statement.

“Maria sadly passed away on Tuesday evening, 12 May 2026 at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg following heart failure.

“Maria — a vibrant and creative soul who embraced life wholeheartedly as a DJ, publicist and fashion designer — was loved by her family, friends, colleagues and community at large.

“Her kindness, warmth, generosity and unwavering love of those around her touched many lives and will never be forgotten. She had a special way of bringing people together, and her presence brought comfort, laughter and love to all who knew her.

“She leaves behind her mother and two beloved sisters, Thandiwe and Natasha, along with countless family members and friends who are devastated by this loss.”

Her celebrity clientele as a publicist in recent years has included Thandiswa Mazwai, Sjava, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Somi and Nakhane. Her eponymous accessories fashion line fused Tsonga, Zulu and Ndebele beading.

“During this incredibly difficult and shocking time, the family humbly asks for privacy as they grieve and come to terms with their loss and kindly asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the family added.

“The family also extends their heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love, messages of support and condolences received since the news broke.”