Nelson Mandela Bay’s new acting city manager has her work cut out

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Charity Sihunu has been seconded to Nelson Mandela Bay to serve as acting city manager until May 31

Charity Sihunu, the new acting city manager seconded to Nelson Mandela Bay, has been handed the weighty task of stabilising a city battered by governance failures, financial turmoil, service delivery breakdowns and recent flood devastation.

The list of priorities is from Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams.

It also includes restoring administrative stability, fixing collapsing infrastructure, filling critical vacancies and improving grant spending.

Sihunu, the acting deputy director-general of the Eastern Cape co-operative governance department, has been seconded to the metro until May 31.

She was the municipal manager of the Blue Crane Route municipality in 2021 and was previously seconded to the Bay city manager’s office as a senior manager in 2012.

When contacted, Sihunu said her immediate priorities included fast-tracking the appointment of senior managers, helping to finalise the municipality’s budget and integrated development plan (IDP), and strengthening the coordination and reporting of disaster recovery efforts.

She said working with the municipal team to help stabilise water and electricity supply amidst ongoing service delivery challenges affecting residents would also top her agenda.

“Success would be measured through improved institutional coordination, progress on governance priorities, and a more responsive administration focused on service delivery and accountability to the people of Nelson Mandela Bay,” she said.

Bay councillors will be asked to endorse the appointment at a council meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

According to a leaked, confidential council report on the secondment, mayor Babalwa Lobishe said a mayoral committee meeting which sat on May 8 had been notified of Williams’ decision.

“This is while other processes are unfolding within the institution and Williams is exploring avenues to bring about stability, improved good governance and service delivery in the municipality.”

The city has not had an acting city manager since May 1.

During a council meeting on April 30, deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk tabled a report by Lobishe which recommended that chief operating officer Lonwabo Ngoqo be appointed to act in the position for a further six months.

Ngoqo had just completed his second three-month stint as acting city manager.

Instead of accepting the recommendation, council passed an amendment appointing chief financial officer Jackson Ngcelwane to serve as acting city manager for 14 days (he later declined the offer).

The meeting also agreed that Lobishe would approach Williams to request that an official be seconded to the metro to fill the key post.

According to the leaked report, Lobishe said the secondment would have financial implications for the municipality, including costs for tools of trade, accommodation, subsistence and travel.

The suspension more than two years ago of city manager Noxolo Nqwazi has cost the Bay municipality more than R10m.

Nqwazi has earned R6.7m since she was placed on precautionary suspension in February 2024.

Mandla George’s secondment cost the city R1.2m for the six months he acted in the position in 2024, and Ted Pillay was paid R1.49m for his six-month acting period in 2025.

The city has already spent R882,000 on legal fees in the Nqwazi matter.

Williams also tasked Sihunu with:

Assisting the city in concluding the disciplinary process against Nqwazi;

Ensuring efficient operational systems are put in place in the supply chain management unit;

Assisting with measures to achieve a positive audit outcome;

Increasing revenue sustainability; and

Enforcing a turnaround plan for the city’s Integrated Public Transport System.

“The department is seconding you when the national department has deployed a team in terms of Section 154 of the constitution, who can also support you during your secondment,” he said.

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