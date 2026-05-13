Siya Seya waves East Cape flag high at Savanna Comics’ awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqeberha’s Siya Seya with the Joe Mafela Award, which he scooped for the third time at the 2026 Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards held at Gold Reef City

Gqeberha’s Siya Seya returned a hometown hero after realising his dream of winning a Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Award, namely the Joe Mafela Award, which is voted for by fellow comedians.

SA’s biggest night in comedy was recently held at Gold Reef City’s Lyric Theatre, where the country’s finest comedic talent came together for the 13th annual Savanna Comics’ awards.

This year’s show embraced the theme, “A Family Affair”, and at the centre of the madness as hosts were the Goliath family — Jason, Donovan, Nicholas and Kate.

Motherwell’s Seya, 41, said it had been an unforgettable experience.

“The yellow carpet experience made it feel like comedy is an industry.

“Popps [Mpho Modikoane, comedian, actor, TV host and podcaster], David Kau, the Goliath family emceed the night — it felt like an industry because comedy is like a war, battling club gigs, so you focus on the hustle and sometimes forget it is an industry.

“And it was nice to experience glitz and glamour for a night,” Seya said.

The 2026 winners, stamping their names in SA comedy’s history books, are:

Savanna Newcomer Award: Rae Du Plooy

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award: Linde Sibanda

Best Comedy Festival or Show Award: Ground Culture Comedy

Joe Mafela Award: Siya Seya

Innovative Comedy Performance Award: Conrad Koch & Chester Missing

Beyond the Mic Award: Kagiso Lediga for the voice of young Rafiki, Mufasa: The Lion King

Best Friend of Comedy Award: Yaaseen Barnes

The Legacy Award: David Kau

Comedic Content Award: Vafa Naraghi

Best Solo Show Award: Dillan Oliphant for Masekind

Headliner of the Year Award: Celeste Ntuli

Comedian of the Year Award: Dillan Oliphant

Seya said he did not expect to win and as such had not sat with the other nominees, which meant he had to run from the back of the venue to receive his award.

“I thought I would not win, because I felt as though I had not done much more nationally than any other comedians, then I had to run that long trip to the stage.

“When you are in SA, to network, you have to see comedians all the time, be in the same circles so people can see you are working hard or you’ve still got it.

“They did not see much of me in those, but I did have national, international and online gigs.

“I kept to vernac in comedy, which is what the award is for.

“The small work that I said I was doing, to other people it was really big.”

He said he had always dreamed of being able to achieve his goals while being based in his home province, with the award having validated his choice.

“I always desired to win an award like this.

“I used to watch Barry Hilton, I would think to myself that he lives in Gqeberha and he was doing all these big things.

“He won awards, he got booked while he was in his hometown.

“So for me it validates that for comedians there is online, social media and you can sell tickets.

“Showcase your talent online, sell tickets online, get your fanbase, do not be afraid to travel.

“There were not a lot of Eastern Cape- or Durban-based comedians [at the awards], I hope I have inspired them to enter for the competition, to travel, go make money, then return.

“This award, which I won for the third time, for me proves that the stigma of returning home [Eastern Cape] does not mean [one has] failed.

“As artists of the Eastern Cape, the province teaches you a work ethic, it is not a dark place, it is a place for grooming,” Seya said.

He said he would soon be on tour with Liya Nqaba, as well as among other comedians in Komani on June 6, and at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex on June 13.

Savanna Premium Cider marketing communications manager Kayla Hendricks said comedy had always been part of the brand’s DNA, and taking ownership of the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards was a natural extension of that.

“These awards are more than just a night of celebration, they are about building the industry, recognising excellence, and creating a platform where comedians can grow, thrive and be celebrated at the highest level,” Hendricks said.

“We are incredibly proud to champion South African comedy in a way that is meaningful, long-term, and truly impactful.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald