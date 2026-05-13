Student safety in Central area in focus at NMU event

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Members of various organisations attend the NMU safety, security and student wellness event at its Bird Street campus

Nelson Mandela University (NMU), in partnership with the Student Representative Council (SRC) and the South African Police Service (SAPS), recently hosted a safety, security and student wellness event at its Bird Street campus.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to promote safety, wellness and a sense of belonging, particularly for students in private accommodation in Central in Gqeberha.

The event brought together NMU staff and students, student governance and development, protection services, the Central Special Rating Area (SRA), Nelson Mandela Bay Pride and the Nelson Mandela Bay Youth Crime Prevention Desk.

The senior director for Missionvale, Second Avenue and Bird Street campuses, Sharon Masiza, outlined the university’s vision for the Bird Street campus, placing safety at the centre of student success.

“Through this strategy, we aim to create a safe, supportive environment for all students, especially those living in the Central area,” she said.

The SAPS and university protection services emphasised that crime prevention was a shared responsibility.

Nelson Mandela Bay District social crime prevention officer Constable Wonga Pati urged students to stay vigilant and proactive.

“Your safety is an investment in your future. You are here to build a career and a life,” he said.

Protection services director Donevin Lesch highlighted ongoing safety interventions, including stronger partnerships and improved infrastructure.

“We are working closely with stakeholders, such as the Central SRA, to enhance student safety in the Central area,” he said.

NMU is also installing surveillance cameras in key locations with City Wide Security and has introduced a toll-free number for reporting incidents, reinforcing the importance of accessible and responsive safety channels.

Central SRA operations manager Hayley Stirk also introduced an emergency WhatsApp group for rapid support, encouraging students to join.