Tombstone theft suspect to appear in court

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Vandalism and theft is a problem at the Matanzima Cemetery in KwaNobuhle

A man is due to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen property after sections of two tombstones went missing from the Matanzima Cemetery in KwaNobuhle.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the suspect was arrested after allegedly trying to have an engraving removed at a business in Nelson Mandela Bay.

He said police were notified after contact was made with the family that had initially commissioned the tombstone.

The man, 50, was arrested on Monday.

The second tombstone was manufactured by Nqakula Enterprises, which also does engravings as well as conducting funerals.

The business’s owner, Lazola Nqakula, alleged that it had also been found in the suspect’s possession.

“I contacted the family that we had made this tombstone for in 2022 and they confirmed that it was their family member’s headstone that had been stolen,” Nqakula said.

“This has become a big problem in Kariega since 2021.

“I have lost count of how many tombstones have been stolen.

A damaged grave in the Matanzima Cemetery in Kwanobuhle (Werner Hills)

“They often steal the ‘roof’ and the base of the tombstone, leaving the main granite slab that has all the details lying flat on the ground.

“In one section of Matanzima Cemetery, most of the tombstones are just lying flat on their backs because the bases are being stripped.

“These guys just take what they need and rewrite new details on them.

Broken tombstones in the Matanzima Cemetery in Kwanobuhle (Werner Hills)

“The problem is these fly-by-night undertakers are getting into the industry and want to make quick money so that’s why they resort to these sorts of things because a block of granite slab is not that expensive if you have the right equipment and workmanship.”

Nqakula said a tombstone like the large one that was stolen could cost in the region of R6,000.

He said the theft of tombstones affected local manufacturers because often the grieving families accused the manufacturers of the theft.

“We are always suspect number one when this happens,” he said.

“The gentleman that was arrested is [allegedly] one of these fly-by-night undertakers.

“I come from a family of undertakers, so I know how this affects us as an industry.

“It is terrible when we have installed a tombstone and then the family comes back to us a few weeks later to tell us that it has been vandalised and stolen, and then it is a tussle regarding who is responsible [for the theft] and who has to pay for it to be replaced.”

According to the South African Funeral Practitioners’ Association’s public relations officer, Odwa Duru, cemeteries are owned by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, which is responsible for the protection of graves and tombstones.

“We [undertakers] buy the grave plot from the municipality, but the plot still remains under the municipality,” Duru said.

“The municipality is supposed to be guarding all cemeteries.

“It is not supposed to be that any person can just come into the cemetery.

“That is how our tombstones have been stolen.

“There is no security at any of the cemeteries in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Nobody is monitoring who is going in and out and this is where the municipality is failing.

“I received a call yesterday and they asked me if this guy was part of our association and I confirmed that he was not a member.

“This thing has been happening in [Kariega].

“People these days are buying tombstones directly from the manufacturer, and we have been wondering why they are not buying them through us [undertakers].

“We have heard it is because people don’t have any confidence in us because they have got the belief that if they buy a tombstone from us, we will go and steal it to reuse it.

“We are distancing ourselves from this [criminal activity] and we want the law to take its course with this individual and his business.”

Duru said the situation was not new in the Bay.

“In 2025, 19 tombstones were stolen in Nelson Mandela Bay.”

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