BREAKING | Cyril Ramaphosa fires social development minister Sisisi Tolashe

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed embattled social development minister Sisisi Tolashe.

Ramaphosa has appointed Sindi Chikunga, the minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, to act in the portfolio pending a full-time appointment in due course.

Tolashe is facing mounting allegations of corruption, misconduct and misuse of public funds.

This follows her failure to declare luxury SUVs donated to the ANC Women’s League, which she leads. She is also accused of being involved in improper hiring practices and exploiting departmental staff for personal purposes.

This is a developing story.

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