Maswana to perform at Joy of Jazz fest

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Award-winning jazz musician Dumza Maswana, centre, will perform at the 27th Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival. With him, from left, are Nohombile Maputi, Orgaman Nketyana, Nohombile Tyuwa and Nowanda Tyuwa

The 27th Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival has unveiled a bold, reflective and forward-looking lineup, with Nelson Mandela Bay’s Dumza Maswana earning a coveted spot on SA’s premier jazz stage.

The festival is one of Africa’s premier live music experiences and returns to the Sandton International Convention Centre in Johannesburg on September 25.

Over nearly three decades, the festival has grown into a cultural and economic force, evolving from a gathering of 1,800 people in 2000 to more than 25,000 today.

Beyond the stage, Joy of Jazz plays a significant role in driving economic activity and supporting the creative sector.

The festival has historically generated more than R34.5m in direct spending, contributed about R86m to the Gauteng economy, and created more than 1,200 temporary and permanent jobs.

Khanya PR & Media Solutions said the 2026 edition of the festival was both a celebration and a reflection, honouring the roots of South African jazz while embracing its evolution.

Rising French singer and guitarist Anaïs Rosso, as well as established voices such as Internet Athi and Manana, are among the artists set to perform.

Maswana, 43, said he was excited when he received the call informing him that he had been selected to perform.

He said he took pride in the opportunity to represent his Xhosa culture through his production, Umngqungqo Orchestral Experience, at the festival.

Umngqungqo is a traditional Xhosa dance accompanied by low-pitched singing and hand clapping.

Maswana said as an Eastern Cape-based artist, to be invited to such a big showcase was validation for his work.

“I was very excited when they called, saying they had seen my show, Umngqungqo, and wanted it to be part of the lineup.”

He said he had performed at the festival some years back but this time it felt like validation for his work.

“When you start something from the ground up, with nothing but faith and your only support being your band members, something like this validates your hard work.”

He had performed the show three times in Gqeberha, as well as in KuGompo City, at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda and in Johannesburg last year.

Maswana said he was proud to once again be an ambassador of his heritage to the world through his fusion of isiXhosa indigenous sounds blended with jazz.

“Through music, we bring people back home, we remind them of who they are, we put smiles on their faces, we remind them of their grandmothers.

“For me, that is something big.”

He said he also brought something new to his show each time, making every audience’s experience unique.

He promised not to hold anything back at the Joy of Jazz, adding that he would be backed by a 22-piece orchestra.

However, in preparation for the show, he would not deviate from the authentic sound he was known for.

The festival also aligns with two defining national milestones — the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto Uprising and 70th anniversary of the 1956 Women’s March to the Union Buildings.

“These moments frame a programme that is as meaningful as it is musically rich,” Maswana said.

“I will not be doing this for myself, I will be doing this for [everyone who forms a part of our history], because they fought for their freedom.”

He hoped those who attended the festival would remember and be proud of who they were.

“When I perform, I feel as though I have a thousand men and women performing with me.

“I pray the audience will hear what I hear, and see what I see.

“I want to take them home.”

Festival producer Mantwa Chinoamadi said Joy of Jazz had always been about more than just the performances.

“It is about creating moments of connection across generations, cultures and geographies.

“This year, we are intentional about curating a programme that reflects where we come from while boldly stepping into where we are going,” Chinoamadi said.

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