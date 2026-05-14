Mother-tongue maths programme launched to support foundational numeracy in South African schools

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The Eastern Cape department of education has partnered with Matific and Click Learning to introduce an isiXhosa maths learning programme

SA’s education system faces a growing foundational learning crisis with persistent literacy challenges increasingly linked to poor performance in mathematics, where comprehension is essential.

To address this crisis, the Eastern Cape department of education has partnered with Matific and Click Learning to introduce an isiXhosa maths learning programme.

The initiative aims to strengthen foundational numeracy by teaching mathematical concepts in pupils’ home language.

The programme leverages Matific’s global digital maths platform and is supported by Click Learning , a South African non-profit focused on improving foundational literacy and numeracy through educational technology.

Matific CEO Craig Shotland said the launch supports SA’s commitment to multilingualism and Mother Tongue-based Bilingual Education (MTbBE).

A pilot began in selected schools in April to refine implementation before a broader roll-out.

“South Africa’s focus on multilingual learning is a powerful opportunity to strengthen foundational numeracy outcomes,” Shotland said.

“By localising Matific into isiXhosa while maintaining pedagogy and curriculum alignment, we’re helping more learners access maths concepts in the language they understand best, while supporting teachers with structured, data-informed instructional tools.”

IsiXhosa is among the most widely spoken home languages in SA, used by an estimated 16% to 20% of learners.

Though figures vary, it remains a primary language of instruction for millions of children, especially in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

The roll-out features curriculum-aligned digital content, voice-enabled accessibility, and AI-supported localisation infrastructure.

The isiXhosa language in the programme has been approved by the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB), ensuring compliance with national language standards and supporting quality-assured localisation for public education.

Shotland said the isiXhosa experience has been developed to ensure it is aligned with curriculum needs and works effectively in real classroom situations.

The Eastern Cape department of education versioned the student activities into isiXhosa while Click Learning is leading school rollout through structured delivery, technology infrastructure, and ongoing monitoring.

Matific contributes its pedagogy-first platform and the infrastructure required for high-quality localisation and scalable expansion into additional languages.

Click Learning COO Dylan Harrison said the programme is an important step forward in numeracy education is delivered in SA.

“While learners are already taught in their home language, there are still very few high-quality, curriculum-aligned maths tools available in African languages,” Harrison said.

“What this enables is the use of personalised edtech in isiXhosa, helping learners engage with maths concepts in a way that is both accessible and responsive to their level.

“For us, the focus is not just the tool, but how it is integrated into a structured implementation model that fits into the system and works in real classrooms at scale.”

Shotland said Matific’s AI features helps educators act on learner data and strengthen engagement with families.

“The programme also uses accessible digital tools to support teachers and keep pupils engaged beyond the classroom, including familiar platforms like WhatsApp .

“This approach positions technology as a capacity multiplier for teachers and education systems, rather than a standalone intervention.

“Looking ahead, the initiative signals a broader opportunity to strengthen learning outcomes across South Africa by making education more accessible in learners’ home languages.”

While the current rollout focuses on isiXhosa, the long-term vision is to expand this approach into additional African languages, helping more pupils engage with mathematics in a way that feels familiar, relevant, and easier to understand.

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