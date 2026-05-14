Rock and roll! Turtle hatchlings need you

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Bayworld aquarium curator and turtle rehabilitation head Ruth Wright with two of the latest little loggerhead turtle patients

Keep your eyes peeled for stranded turtle hatchlings in and around Gqeberha.

That was the call on Wednesday from Ruth Wright, aquarium curator and turtle rehabilitation head at Bayworld, where 14 hatchlings have already been admitted after being rescued from beaches in the area.

Wright said the little loggerhead turtles ranged in weight from 44g to 100g.

They had been brought in over the past three days from Cape Recife, Sardinia Bay, Kini Bay and Blue Horizon Bay, and west as far as Oyster Bay, by dog walkers, fishermen, families and various other people using the beaches.

“We want to say a massive thank you to everyone, and once again ask for the public’s help in saving these little turtles as we go into winter.

“These stranded hatchlings are very stressed, exhausted and often quite badly injured, so the sooner we can get them safely to a rescue centre, the better their chances for survival.

“With the continued storms, rough sea conditions and cold weather, there is a huge chance more turtle hatchlings will strand along our beaches over the coming weeks.”

She said it was important people did not put the hatchlings back in the sea.

“It is too cold and rough at present, and doing so will endanger the animal’s life.”

Loggerhead turtles begin their lives on the northern KwaZulu-Natal coast where the adult females nest.

After they hatch, the ones which survive the dash across the beach and through the inshore surf, where they are targeted by gulls and a range of marine predators, enter the offshore Agulhas Current.

While on their way down to the food-rich waters of the southern Agulhas Bank, they are sometimes swept out of the current during storms and end up stranding on the Eastern Cape coast.

Wright said a rescued hatchling should be placed in a dry tub or similar container on a soft towel, and it should not be fed.

“Handling and touching the animal should be kept to a minimum to help reduce stress.”

She said no water should be added to the tub.

“Their risk of hypothermia is very big this time of year. Please place the animal out of direct sun and wind.

“If transporting it in a car, don’t turn on the air conditioner.

“Most importantly, call your local animal rescue centre to notify them that you have found a turtle, and for advice and assistance with the animal.”

In the Eastern Cape, the Bayworld Stranding Hotline is 071-724-2122.

Wright said Bayworld’s theme for 2026 for naming the turtle hatchlings was famous musicians, singers and music bands.

“So at present we have a Led Zeppelin, U2, AC/DC and even a Selena Gomez.”

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