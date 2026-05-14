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WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa in parliament for Q&A session

Phala Phala matter is likely to come up

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the National Assembly on Thursday for a question-and-answer session.

Ramaphosa will be grilled on the government’s decision to deploy the army in gang-infested communities and illegal mining hotspots.

Although there are no questions related to the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the Phala Phala farm matter, the president is likely to be questioned about it

TimesLIVE

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