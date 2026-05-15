Architect walks to highlight SA’s housing crisis

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Wandile Mthiyane is walking from Durban to Cape Town to raise awareness of SA’s housing crisis

Architect and social innovator Wandile Mthiyane is making moves that matter, having undertaken a 1,600km walk through the country to highlight SA’s deepening housing crisis.

The 32-year-old, who is currently in the Bay, has been selected to study at Harvard University on the strength of his research.

Mthiyane, originally from KwaMashu in Durban, has built houses for families that lost their homes in Umbumbulu and in the province.

He now intends to help SA build flood-resistant homes that can cope with climate change.

He said through his 30km-a-day walk, he felt the spirit of ubuntu throughout his journey and a sense of belonging in the country.

“I started my journey on April 15, it is a 60-day trip, I will end it on June 16 on Youth Day in honour of the youth of 1976.

“The campaign slogan is ‘We are done waiting’.

“Similar to the youth of 1976, we are the change that we want to see so I wanted to take that first step, inspired by their 50-year anniversary.

“I am travelling alone, I packed food, medication, a tent, but as I walked, I realised it was too heavy,” Mthiyane said.

“I let go of the food, the tent, I get food where I am going, I only have my clothes and faith,” Mthiyane said.

He said his app, Ubuntu Home, used artificial intelligence (AI) to help people plan, design and gradually build in accordance with their budget.

This allowed people to build flood-resistant homes, by giving them the right foundation specs and partner with local builders in their respective communities.

The founder of the Ubuntu Design Group said he was accepted as a student at Harvard University to study a two-year masters in design engineering as a result of creating the app.

Mthiyane has a town planning qualification from the Durban University of Technology and an architecture qualification from Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan.

“I will be starting in August at Harvard where I will be working with some of the leading experts in AI to help me further my cause in helping every South African have access to dignified housing, without having to wait for decades.

“Right now there are over two-million people still waiting on the RDP roster and my aunt was one of them.

“I remember when I was six years old when they came to write her name down.

“She passed away about two months ago, that touched me, because the first thing that I thought was that she died while she was still waiting.”

He said the inspiration for his walk from Durban to Cape Town came after he received his acceptance call from Harvard the same day he learnt of his aunt’s death.

He is also conducting research on the challenges affecting the housing sector through the towns he passes.

In Zwide on Thursday, he said an issue most affecting the Eastern Cape was access to consistent water.

“I have been really getting to experience the whole spectrum of SA housing.

“I think one of the things I was able to learn was that, in the Eastern Cape, consistent running water is a bigger problem than housing.

“It then affects housing, because without bulk infrastructure, you do not have access to running water, without the plumbing system, you cannot have an indoor toilet,” Mthiyane said.

He said the second problem in the province was access to reliable builders.

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