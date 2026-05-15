Deaf filmmaker breaks new ground with ‘ThisAbility’

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The crew and cast of 'ThisAbility', a short crime thriller set in Jeffreys Bay. Back row, from left: Lara-Jade Ekron, Fiks Mahola, Vicki Fourie, Bonita Fourie, Eidie Janse van Rensburg, Rieg Janse van Rensburg. Front row: Nina Coetze, Gemma Barnard, Xabi Ndodana, Ruud Petrus, Richard Janse van Rensburg

Filmmaker and advocate for the rights of the disabled Vicki Fourie is preparing to take her debut short film, ThisAbility, to local and international film festivals.

Set in Jeffreys Bay, the nine-minute crime thriller follows Abongile, a deaf teenager who accidentally witnesses a murder linked to a violent taxi syndicate and is forced into a desperate fight for survival.

Fourie, who is deaf and has bilateral cochlear implants, said the project was deeply personal and aimed to challenge the way deaf characters were portrayed on screen.

“I hope audiences walk away from ThisAbility with a changed perspective on deafness, disability and human resilience.

“I wanted to tell a story where a deaf character is not defined by pity or weakness, but rather portrayed as capable, layered and emotionally complex within a suspense-driven narrative.

“I also hope the film encourages more conversations around inclusion, accessibility and representation in South African cinema, while reminding audiences that stories rooted in difference can still be universally human and relatable.”

The film explores themes of identity, survival, accessibility, family and representation through immersive sound design and the use of South African Sign Language.

Produced by Sacambaya Films, the film was created in collaboration with a local cast and crew, many of whom are connected to the Eastern Cape and Jeffreys Bay.

“Setting the film within South Africa’s violent taxi underworld allowed me to place a deaf protagonist inside a world where hearing often equals survival.

“Through Abongile’s perspective, silence becomes both vulnerability and strength,” Fourie said.

Leading actress Xabi Ndodana portrays Abongile, while acclaimed actor Fiks Mahola takes on the role of Mandla, Abongile’s older brother.

Mahola said being a part of the film was a real eye-opener, as it gave him a glimpse into the life of the hearing-impaired.

“I had never done anything with sign language before, so learning even a little bit of it was an eye-opener for me because I realised it’s not just about hand gestures, but also facial expressions and emotion.

“Being part of this film gave me a glimpse into the world of the hearing impaired and made me realise how many things we take for granted as hearing-abled people, like simply hearing a car hoot.

“I agreed to be part of the film because the story highlights the helplessness the main character experiences while also touching on crime and issues that are unfortunately very relatable in South Africa,” Mahola said.

Fourie said the film was inspired by her interest in exploring how deafness intersected with environments built around sound, chaos and power.

She said the release of the official trailer and poster marked the beginning of the film’s festival journey.

“Working with the cast and crew on ThisAbility was honestly one of the most rewarding parts of the entire journey.

“So many people warned me beforehand that making an independent film would be stressful and extremely difficult, but what we experienced was actually the complete opposite.

“Of course, there were challenges, as with any production, but there was also an incredible sense of warmth, creativity and togetherness on set. People genuinely enjoyed being there.

“We laughed constantly, supported one another and created an environment where everyone felt part of something meaningful.

“Because the film deals with themes of deafness, inclusion and resilience, there was also a deeper sense of purpose behind the work.

“Looking back now, I think that positive energy and shared passion became part of the soul of the film itself,” Fourie said.

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