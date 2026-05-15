Disgraced cop Fannie Nkosi faces more charges in Limpopo

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Sgt Fannie Nkosi has been in police custody since his arrest on March 25 2026.

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Police have added more charges against Sgt Fannie Nkosi, who was arrested after his appearance at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said it is alleged that on November 10 2022 a suspect was arrested for possession of dagga, unlicensed firearms and explosives.

“Investigations indicate Sgt Nkosi fetched the original case docket under the pretext he had been sent by head office.

“A few months later he allegedly returned to Thohoyandou, identified himself as a colonel from head office and removed the confiscated dagga from police custody.

“He later booked the exhibit in at head office, but it was later discovered one of the exhibit bags containing the dagga was tampered with.”

Mathe said a case of defeating and obstructing the course of justice has been registered for investigation and Nkosi is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on Friday.

Nkosi has been in police custody since his arrest on March 25 2026.

He was arrested for possession of firearms and ammunition and closed dockets found in his home.