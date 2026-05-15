Fadiel Adams released on R10,000 bail

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National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams has been released on R10,000 bail following his appearance at the Pinetown magistrate’s court on 15 May 15 2026.

The leader of National Coloured Congress Fadiel Adams put his hands together in a prayer of gratitude when Pinetown magistrate’s court Wendalyn Robinson released him on R10,000 bail Friday.

Adams was arrested by the political killings task team in the Western Cape on May 5 and brought to KwaZulu-Natal last week, where he is facing three counts of fraud and two of defeating the administration of justice.

Delivering her verdict, Robinson said based on the evidence lead by the state and the defence, she came to the conclusion that Adams is a suitable candidate for bail.

Robinson warned Adams to obey the conditions of his bail and also warned him to respect the rule of law. Among his bail conditions is that he needs to report at Mitchells Plain police station twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, until the finalisation of his matter.

He will have to reappear in court on August 14.

Members of Adams’ family celebrated inside the court after he was released on bail.

The state painted the MP as a “constitutional delinquent” who gave the law the middle finger during his bail application on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE